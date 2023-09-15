Around 1/3 of Brazilians consider the PT administration to be bad or terrible, in June it was 27%; those who think it is excellent or good are 38%

The president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is evaluated as “bad” or “terrible” per about ⅓ (31%) of the Brazilian population, according to research Datafolha published this Thursday (September 14, 2023) by the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo. It represents an increase of 4 pp (percentage points) compared to the research company’s last survey, carried out in June 2023.

For 38% of those interviewed, the president’s management is “excellent” or “good”. Others 30% evaluate the PT government as “regular” and 2% said they didn’t know. The survey interviewed in person 2,016 people aged 16 or over in 139 municipalities across Brazil from September 12 to 13, 2023. The margin of error is 2 percentage points.

This post will be updated soon with more information