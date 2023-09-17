Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/16/2023 – 15:30

Most Brazilians do not believe in the integrity of the Armed Forces during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). This is what a Datafolha survey published this Saturday, 16, shows. According to the survey, 61% of Brazilians believe that military officers were involved in some irregularity in the past administration. A quarter of those interviewed thought the opposite and 14% were unable to give their opinion.

A section of the survey questioned people who said they knew the case of Saudi jewelry, which represents 77% of those interviewed. The former president and several people close to him are suspected of organizing an international scheme to sell jewelry and high-value objects received during official meetings and which would, therefore, be Union assets.

Within this research group (those who know the jewelry case), the percentage who believe that the military was involved rises to 65%. This number rises to 69% when looking at the richest and 70% among residents of the Northeast region, which concentrates states that are PT electoral strongholds.

Jewelry case and Mauro Cid’s denunciation

The Saudi jewelry case was revealed by Estadão in March and had other important developments in August. On the 11th of that month, the Federal Police (PF) launched an operation that searched addresses linked to Frederick Wassef, Bolsonaro’s lawyer, the father of lieutenant colonel Mauro Cid, general Mauro Cesar Lourena Cid and former aide-de-camp Osmar Crivelatti.

They are all being investigated for being part of the scheme to sell jewelry and luxury items. Among these assets is a Rolex watch set in platinum and diamonds, which was repurchased by Wassef with his own resources to deliver to the Federal Audit Court (TCU). Another object that would have been sold by the group is a coconut tree figurine, whose reflection of Mauro Cid’s father appears in the photos he sent in a conversation about the evaluation of the object.

Former aide-de-camp Mauro Cesar Barbosa Cid is considered a central player in the case. He was arrested on May 3, when the PF launched an operation in search of evidence to investigate fraud in Bolsonaro and his daughter Laura’s vaccination cards. The lieutenant colonel was later included in the Saudi jewelry investigation.

He left prison last Saturday, the 9th, after the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes approved a plea bargain agreement that Cid made with the PF. The terms of this agreement remain confidential, but, according to Veja Magazine, he confessed that he handed over cash from the sale of jewelry into Bolsonaro’s hands.

Both his father, Mauro Cesar Lourena Cid, and his son, Mauro Cesar Barbosa Cid, are military personnel, as is the former aide-de-camp Osmar Crivelatti.

Closed siege

After the end of the Bolsonaro government, the siege has closed around the military who were involved in his government. There are members of the Navy, Army and Air Force investigated and cited in Federal Police investigations.

In addition to those involved in the Saudi jewelry case and the vaccination card fraud, this week Bolsonaro’s vice-president on the ticket for the last elections, General Walter Braga Netto, saw his pre-candidacy for mayor of Rio at risk because of an operation by the Federal Police in an investigation in which he appears to be under investigation.

Despite being mentioned, Braga Netto was not the target of the searches this Tuesday, 12th, in the context of an investigation that investigates misuse of public funds in the purchase of ballistic vests during the military intervention in Rio de Janeiro, which took place under Michel’s government. Temer (MDB). The general was the head of the intervention office and published a note on social media denying all the accusations.