Research also shows that Duda Salabert (PSD) and Gilson Machado (PL) are the most rejected in Belo Horizonte and Recife, respectively

Datafolha released on Thursday (20.Sep.2024) a new round of polls on voting intentions for the October municipal elections. The survey also measured the level of rejection of candidates. In São Paulo, for example, Pablo Marcal (PRTB) is the most rejected, with 47%. Next comes federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol), with 38%.

Already in Rio de Janeiro, the federal deputy Alexander Ramagem (PL) leads the rejection ranking, with 37%. It is followed by Tarcisio Motta (Psol), with 22%.

The research was commissioned by TV Globo and by the newspaper S.Paulo Newspaper. The margin of error is 3 percentage points, either way. Read below the rejection rates of candidates in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte and Recife.

SÃO PAULO

The survey was conducted by Datafolha from September 17 to 19, 2024. 1,204 people aged 16 or over in São Paulo (SP) were interviewed. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 3 percentage points, either way. The survey is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under number SP-03842/2024. According to Datafolha, the cost of the study was R$95,438.12. The amount was paid by S.Paulo Newspaper and by Rede Globo.

Here is the complete scenario of candidate rejection (in parentheses the index on September 12):

Ricardo Nunes has 27% of voting intentions and Boulos, 26%. Both are leading the race for Mayor of São Paulo. Marçal is in 3rd place, with 19% of the votes. The margin of error is 3 pp (percentage points). Read the full scenario here.

RIO DE JANEIRO

The survey was conducted by Datafolha from September 17 to 19, 2024. 1,106 people aged 16 or over were interviewed in Rio. The confidence interval is 95% and the margin of error is 3 pp (percentage points) either way. The survey is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under number RJ-01318/2024. It cost R$87,484.96. The amount was paid by S.Paulo Newspaper and by Rede Globo.

Here is the complete scenario of candidate rejection (in parentheses the index on September 12):

According to the survey, Paes, the candidate supported by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), appears isolated with 59% of voting intentions in the dispute for Mayor of Rio de Janeiro. Former President’s Candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Ramagem appears in 2nd place, with 17%. Tarcísio Motta adds 7%. Read the full scenario here.

BELO HORIZONTE

The survey was conducted by Datafolha from September 17 to 19, 2024. 910 people aged 16 or over were interviewed in Belo Horizonte (MG). The confidence interval is 95% and the margin of error is 3 percentage points, either way. The survey is registered with the TSE under number MG-07919/2024. It cost R$ 79,354.02. The amount was paid by S. Paulo Newspaper and by Rede Globo.

Here is the complete scenario of candidate rejection (in parentheses the index on September 12):

Tramonte leads the race for Mayor of Belo Horizonte (MG) with 28% of voting intentions. Next, there are 2 candidates tied for 2nd place. They are: Bruno Engler, with 18% of the votes, and the current mayor, Fuad Noman, also with 18%. The margin of error is 3 percentage points. Read the full scenario here.

REEF

The survey was conducted by Datafolha from September 17 to 19, 2024. 910 people aged 16 or over were interviewed in Recife (PE). The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 3 pp, either way. The survey is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under number PE-02953/2024. According to Datafolha, the cost of the study was R$79,354.02. The amount was paid by S.Paulo Newspaper and by Rede Globo.

Here is the complete scenario of candidate rejection (in parentheses the index on September 12):

In the race for Mayor of Recife, João Campos is leading with 76% of voting intentions. With this percentage, he would win the race in the first round. He is followed by Gilson Machado, who scores 9%, Daniel Coelho, with 5%, and Dani Portela, with 3%. The three are tied within the margin of error of 3 pp (percentage points). Read the full scenario here.

