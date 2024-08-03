Research shows that rates fluctuated within the margin of error compared to the last survey, in June 2024

Search Datafolha released this Saturday (3.Aug.2024) shows that 35% of Brazilians evaluate the work of the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) as “great/good”and 33%, as “bad/terrible”. Those who evaluate the current administration as “regular” there are 30. And 3% didn’t know how to answer.

The rates fluctuated within the margin of error of 2 percentage points, either way, compared to the last survey, carried out in June 2024.

LULA’S EVALUATION

Compare the data released now with that from June:

evaluate the Lula government as “great/good” – 35% (was 36%);

– 35% (was 36%); evaluate the Lula government as “bad/terrible” – 33% (was 31%);

– 33% (was 31%); evaluate the Lula government as “regular” – 30% (was 31%);

– 30% (was 31%); no knew how to answer – 3% (was 2%).

Datafolha conducted 2,040 interviews with voters in 146 cities, from July 29 to 31, 2024. The confidence interval is 95%.

Datafolha conducted its first survey on Lula’s government only at the end of March 2023. For this reason, it is impossible to say whether Lula is worse or better than in January 2023, when he began his term. In the series PowerDatathere is a survey carried out in January 2023 and the data allows us to see more clearly how and when the government and the PT member lost popularity in the first year of their third term.

O PowerData asks two questions to evaluate the PT administration.

First, it asks directly whether the voter approves or disapproves of the government (as is the tradition in surveys in the United States). In this case, there is no option to say that the government is average, but only whether the interviewee “approves” or “disapproves” of the presidential administration. Below is the graph from the study from July 27 to 20, with 47% approval and 43% disapproval (4 percentage points difference). As can be seen, in January 2023 there was 52% approval and 39% disapproval (13 percentage points difference):

O PowerData also asks voters about their assessment of the president’s personal work. In this case, there are more answer options. For 31%, Lula’s performance is excellent or good (compared to 43% at the beginning of his term). Another 31% chose to say that the PT member is doing a bad or terrible job. And 32% said that his performance is average.

PODERDATA

The content of the PowerData can be read on social media, where infographics and news are shared. Follow the profiles of the research division of Poder360 at the Twitterat the Facebookat the Instagram and in the LinkedIn.

Read more data from the latest round of research:

RESEARCH AGGREGATOR

O Poder360 offers its readers the Research Aggregator oldest and most complete survey on the internet in Brazil. It brings together thousands of voting intention surveys from all companies since the year 2000. In election years, only studies that are registered with the Electoral Court and have a complete known methodology are published. Do you have any research to share? Send the full survey by email to Poder360: [email protected].

To access the Research Aggregator, Click here and search for the data you want for the 2024 races or all previous years. This tool offers access only to subscribers of Power Monitorthe most complete tool for monitoring the Three Powers and everything related to power. To subscribe to the Power Monitor and have access for 30 days free, Click here.

Learn how to use the aggregator by watching the video below (1min12s):