President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva reached the end of his first three months in office with approval from 38% of the population, disapproval from 29%, regular evaluation from 30% and another 3% of people stating that they do not know how to evaluate.

This is what the DataFolha survey released this Saturday, 1st, shows. The survey interviewed 2,028 voters in 126 cities on Wednesday, 29, and on Thursday, 30. The margin of error is plus or minus two points.

The approval of 38% means that for this slice of society, Lula’s government has been good or great. And disapproval includes those who consider the current management bad or terrible.

According to the survey, disapproval of Lula was the same as that registered by his predecessor, former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), at the same time as his government, in 2019.

Datafolha also showed that Lula’s performance is worse than in his last two terms. In the first three of 2003, it was approved by 43%, with only 10% disapproving; while in the same period of 2007, he had 48% and 14% respectively.

In comparison with other former presidents, the survey showed that Lula’s current approval rating is similar to that of Fernando Henrique Cardoso (39% in 1995), Fernando Collor (36% in 1990) and Itamar Franco (34% in 1992), but below his successor, Dilma Rousseff (47% in 2011).