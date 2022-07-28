PT has 47% against 29% for Bolsonaro; sum of all Lula’s opponents is not enough to take the dispute to the 2nd round

Search Datasheet held from July 27 to 28, 2022 shows that the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) has 47% of voting intentions in the 1st round of elections. The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) appears with 29%. The gap between the 2 is 18 percentage points.

The survey surveyed 2,566 voters in 183 cities and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 points. It is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under the number BR-01192/2022, it cost R$ 473,780.00 and was paid by the Leaf Group.

In Brazil, to be elected in the 1st round, the candidate must receive at least 50% plus 1 of the valid votes. That is, the winner must have more votes than all the opponents combined. In this calculation, blank or null votes are not considered.

With 47%, Lula would win the dispute in the 1st round, since the combined votes of the other candidates is 42%.

Still isolated in 3rd place in the dispute, the PDT pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic Ciro Gomes registers 8% of intentions. the senator Simone Tebet (MDB) has 2% and the federal deputy André Janones (Forward), 1%. Vera Lucia Salgado (PSTU) and Pablo Marçal (Pros) also score 1%.

Read below the results of the scenario stimulated in the 1st round:

Lula (EN): 47% – maintained (47% in the previous survey );

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 29% – maintained (28% in the previous survey);

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 8% – maintained (8% in the previous survey);

Simone Tebet (MDB): 2% – maintained (1% in the previous survey);

André Janones (Avant): 1% – maintained (2% in the previous survey);

Pablo Marcal (Pros): 1% – maintained (1% in the previous survey);

Vera Lucia (PSTU): 1% – maintained (1% in the previous survey);

blank/null/none: 6% – maintained (7% in the previous survey);

could not answer: 3% – maintained (4% in the previous survey);

The pre-candidates Felipe d’Avila (Young), Sofia Manzano (PCB), Leonardo Pericles (UP), Eymael (A.D), Luciano Bivar (União Brasil) and General Santos Cruz (Podemos) did not score. Blanks and nulls are 6%. 3% have no formed opinion.

In a survey published on the 4th (July 27), Datafolha showed that 51% of voters aged 16 to 19 in the 12 largest Brazilian capitals prefer Lula (51%) to Bolsonaro (20%) in the 1st round. Ciro has 12% in this demographic. The other pre-candidates score 1% or do not score.

In a simulation of the 2nd round among the leaders of the survey, 61% of those interviewed said they intended to return the PT to the Planalto. Already 27% want to re-elect the current president.

POWERDATA

At last search PowerDate, held from July 17 to 19, Lula appears with an advantage of 6 percentage points over Bolsonaro (43% to 37%) in the 1st round. The difference fluctuated in the poll’s 2 percentage point margin of error – it was 8 points (44% to 36%) in the July 3rd to 5th round.

Ciro Gomes has 6% of the votes. Simone Tebet, 3%. André Janones, 2%, and Pablo Marçal, 1%, complete the list. The other pre-candidates did not score. White and null are 4%, and 5% could not answer.

The PT has 5 percentage points less than all the others added together (47%), according to the PowerDate. A month agothe difference was 1 point.

The scenario indicates that a direct victory for the former president has become less likely and may force a 2nd round on October 23.

UNION BRAZIL LEADS IN THE STATES

Survey of Power 360 with the most recent polls registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) in 23 states and the Federal District shows that the union Brazil has 6 pre-candidates for state governments leading or tied for 1st in the margin of error.

O MDB shows that it maintains the capillarity built in recent decades and appears in the wake of the ranking. With the addition of Mato Grosso Sul and Roraima, absent in the compiled made in May, and the growth of voting intentions in Alagoas, the legend went from 2 to 5 competitive names.

read the complete survey.

RESEARCH AGGREGATOR

O Power 360 maintains a collection with thousands of surveys with known methodologies and on which it was possible to verify the origin of the information. There have been studies carried out since the 2000 municipal elections. This is the largest and longest-running survey of electoral research available on the Brazilian internet.

The database is interactive and allows you to follow the progress of each candidate. Access the Research Aggregator clicking here.

The research information began to be compiled by journalist Fernando Rodrigues, editorial director of Poder360, on his website in 2000. To access the old page with the surveys, click here.