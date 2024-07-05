Duda Salabert scores 10% in the 1st stimulated scenario; Rogério Correia and Carlos Viana, score 8% each; Bruno Engler, 7%; and Fuad Noman, 6%

Research released this Friday (June 5, 2024) by Datafolha shows a technical tie between the candidates in the race for mayor of Belo Horizonte. The state deputy and presenter Mauro Tramonte (Republicans) has 19% of voting intentions while the former state deputy John Milk (PSDB) has 12%. With a margin of error of 4 percentage points, they are technically tied.

Next comes the deputy Duda Salabert (PDT), with 10%. The deputy Rogerio Correia (PT), supported by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvaand the senator Carlos Viana (We can) add up to 8%. Next, the state deputy appears Bruno Engler (PL), which is supported by the former president Jair Bolsonarowith 7%, and the current mayor, Fuad Noman (PSD), with 6%.

Here is the 1st stimulated scenario of the 1st round:

Mauro Tramonte (Republicans): 19%;

John Leite (PSDB): 12%;

Duda Salabert (PDT): 10%;

Roger Correia (PT): 8%;

Carlos Viana (Podemos): 8%;

Bruno Engler (PL): 7%;

Fuad Noman (PSD): 6%;

Gabriel Azevedo (MDB): 4%;

Indira Xavier (UP): 1%;

Luisa Barreto (New): 1%;

Wanderson Rocha (PSTU): 0%;

none/blank/null: 13%;

don’t know/didn’t answer: 9%.

The survey was conducted by Datafolha from July 2 to 4, 2024. A total of 616 people aged 16 or over were interviewed in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 4 percentage points, either way. The survey is registered with the TSE under number MG-06755/2024. According to the company that conducted the survey, the cost of the study was R$79,354.02. The amount was paid by the company Folha da Manhã.

ANOTHER SCENARIO

In the 2nd scenario, without names like João Leite and Duda Salabert, presenter Tramonte leads alone with 23% of voting intentions, followed by Carlos Viana (13%), Rogério Correia (11%), Fuad Noman (9%) and Bruno Engler (8%).

Here are the percentages:

Mauro Tramonte (Republicans): 23%;

Carlos Viana (Podemos): 13%;

Rogerio Correia (PT): 11%;

Fuad Noman (PSD): 9%;

Bruno Engler (PL): 8%;

Gabriel Azevedo (MDB): 5%;

Luisa Barreto (New): 2%;

Indira Xavier (UP): 2%;

Wanderson Rocha (PSTU): 1%;

Blank/null/none: 17%;

don’t know/didn’t answer: 10%.

