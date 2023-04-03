At the end of March, BC decided to keep Selic at 13.75% per annum; rate has been at this level since September 2022

For 80% of those interviewed by Datafolha, the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) acts well when pressing the BC (Central Bank) to lower the interest rate. Another 16% disagree and 5% were unable to answer.

Since the beginning of his 3rd term, Lula has pressured BC president Roberto Campos Neto to keep the Selic rate at 13.75% per year since September 2022. The last Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) meeting on the subject It was March 22nd.

Released on Sunday night (April 2, 2023), the survey was carried out on March 29 and 30, 2023. 2,028 people aged 16 or over, in 126 municipalities in all regions of Brazil, answered the questionnaire. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points and the confidence is 95%.

In the same survey, 71% of respondents said that the interest rate is higher than it should be. Of these, 55% say it is much higher and 16% a little higher than it should be.

Another 17% of respondents said that the Selic is at the appropriate level, while for 5%, the rate is lower than it should be. 6% could not answer.

Among voters of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who nominated Campos Neto for the Central Bank, 77% said that interest rates are higher than they should be.

STRATIFICATION

Agree with Lula:

85% of respondents earning up to 2 minimum wages, or BRL 2,064;

84% with up to elementary school;

91% of the unemployed and those who are not looking for a job;

84% of self-declared blacks.

Disagree with Lula: