A Datafolha survey released this Saturday, 26, shows that 51% of Brazilians agree with the suspension of messaging apps, such as WhatsApp and Telegram, if they fail to comply with court decisions to prevent the spread of fake news.

According to the survey, 43% of respondents are against the blockade. Another 3% said they were indifferent and 3% did not know how to respond. The survey was carried out on Tuesday, 22, and on Wednesday, 23, four days after the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Alexandre de Moraes, determined the suspension of Telegram in Brazil.

Moraes justified the decision based on failure to comply with previous judicial measures, which required actions such as blocking profiles linked to Bolsonarista blogger Allan do Santos, as well as suspending monetization of content produced by these accounts. The measure was revoked last Sunday, 20, after the minister understood that Telegram complied with its determinations.

The survey surveyed 2,556 people over the age of 16 in 181 cities across the country. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points and was registered with the TSE under number BR-08967/2022.

