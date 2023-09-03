The survey was conducted from 29 to 30 August; company heard 1,092 voters in the city
Datafolha poll released this Sunday (September 3, 2023) by the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo shows that 32% of residents of the city of São Paulo (SP) identify themselves as PT, 15% as bolsonaristas and 33% replied that they are “neutral” or neither petista nor bolsonarista.
The company measured the polarization spectrum of respondents from 1 to 5, as follows:
- 1 – Bolsonarist;
- two – more Bolsonarist than PT;
- 3 – neutral;
- 4 – more PT than Bolsonarist;
- 5 – petista.
Read below how the interviewees identify themselves:
- petista – 32%;
- neutral – 26%;
- bolsonarista – 15%;
- closer to PT – 13%;
- closest to Bolsonarism – 6%;
- none – 7%;
- they do not know – 0%.
Datafolha heard 1,092 voters in São Paulo on Tuesday (29.Aug) and Wednesday (30.Aug). The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.
