The survey was conducted from 29 to 30 August; company heard 1,092 voters in the city

Datafolha poll released this Sunday (September 3, 2023) by the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo shows that 32% of residents of the city of São Paulo (SP) identify themselves as PT, 15% as bolsonaristas and 33% replied that they are “neutral” or neither petista nor bolsonarista.

The company measured the polarization spectrum of respondents from 1 to 5, as follows:

1 – Bolsonarist;

– Bolsonarist; two – more Bolsonarist than PT;

– more Bolsonarist than PT; 3 – neutral;

– neutral; 4 – more PT than Bolsonarist;

– more PT than Bolsonarist; 5 – petista.

Read below how the interviewees identify themselves: