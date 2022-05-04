Databricks, a Data and AI companyofficially announces its global expansion in the market, covering more the Italian one, consequently strengthening its representation agreements with Barilla and illimity. With them it covers a third of the SEMEA business and aims to expand this large percentage even more, investing precisely in Italians; that’s right, let’s talk about Italians as Databricks he plans to open an office in Italy, hiring a team of young talents.

The positions sought are professionals of the sector: data specialist, sales engineer and partner manager. Do you feel you are the right person for one of these roles? Then we advise you to go, virtually speaking, to the official Databricks website to send your application and we at iCrewPlay Tech wish you the best of luck. In Europe their physical offices are already present, such as in France or Spain. In the meantime, however, we tell you about the incredible successes of the pioneer of the data lakehouse in recent years.

The company, in fact, has seen an increase of over 100% on YoY in SEMEA and in the EMEA region.

Databricks was the first company to develop simple architecture for data and AI

Reliability, governance and performance high due to the Lakehouse, where organizations store their data; this was a real breakthrough in the tech world and success rates are increasing day by day. Especially thanks to local customers who land on innovation by finding the opportunity they were looking for so much. Thanks to this, in fact, they will have access to the Databricks partner network, which will help them find more customers than that they will migrate from on-premise legacy architecture to the cloud: the future of archiving.

Not only small businesses, but also famous Italian brands have already joined; we are talking about very specific sectors, such as: manufacturing, retail, FIS, energy and public administration. We talked about it in the previous paragraph, but two of the most famous brands are Barilla and illimity, which uses the platform Databricks Lakehouse to enter essential bank details.

“As the first cloud-native bank in Italy, we have always supported innovation and the creation of personalized interactions with our customers. To achieve this, we had to find a way to manage the large amount of data and optimize our understanding of it to make informed decisions about the business and our customers, while complying with data compliance regulations. Databricks is the partner that helps us achieve this goal “he comments Renzo Rognoni, Head of Central Functions Solutions at illimity.

Not only that, because among the local partners we find Avanade, BitBang, NTT Data Italia, Cluter Reply and Data Reply

“We are delighted to be part of Databricks’ ecosystem of SI partners and to support them in helping Italian companies exploit the potential of the lakehouse platform. The experience of our team in advanced analytics and AI-powered data services, combined with the Databricks competence center, allows us to support clients like illimity to innovate faster with data and AI “he declares Marco Gatta, Partner of Data Reply.

Thanks to these collaborations, the data company and AI reached a whopping 3.6 billion dollarswith a valuation that is around 38 billion dollars. This also happened thanks to the financing made by Series H last year, with a large portion of its investments on Amazon Web Services (AWS), CapitalG and Microsoft. Despite this, the fiscal year 2022, communicated to Bloomberg recently, it was closed with a whopping 800 million dollars of ARR. A huge success that will see more and more growth over the years.

Guillaume Brandenburg, RVP Enterprise for SEMEA commented, “We are thrilled to expand Databricks’ presence in Italy and build a world-class team that will help bring the power of the lakehouse platform to more data-driven organizations across the country, and more broadly in the SEMEA region. We are finding that many customers in Italy need support with Hadoop and data warehouse migrations. By working closely with partners, Databricks can help companies of all sizes fuel digital transformation with data and AI. ”