The ongoing digital transformation of the financial services industry has made it faster and more convenient than ever for people to manage their money. However, those same innovations and adoption of fintech tools have increased the risk of fraud and identity theft, and introduced new concerns around how organizations protect customers’ private financial data. Join Arizent’s VP of research Janet King as she shares key findings from a recent survey of 500 consumers and over 250 financial services leaders that uncovers troubling mismatches between consumer attitudes toward data privacy and the data policies of many financial institutions.