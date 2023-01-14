The variant caused 30 percent of cases in the first week of January, higher than the 27.6 percent estimated by the centers last week.

Currently the most transmitted variant is the Omicron-related XBB1.5 variant, which is one of the XBB strains first detected in October 2021, consisting of a mixture of two other Omicron variants.

The World Health Organization said earlier this week that XBB1.5 may spur further spread of COVID-19 cases, based on genetic traits and early growth rate estimates.

The increased prevalence of XBB1.5 cases has outpaced the previous dominant Omicron variant, BQ1.1 and BQ1 of the PA5 offshoot, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.