Most Americans or their family members have experienced incidents involving gun violence.

That is one of the data contained in an unprecedented report presented by the US surgeon general, Vivek Murthy, and on which he has based himself to declare armed violence a public health crisis in that country.

In the text, Murthy explains that the objective of this statement is reduce the number of victims in that country, which leads the world in statistics for deaths by gunfire.

He suggests that a public health approach could be effective and compares it to implementing seat belts in cars and warnings about the risks of cigarette smoking.

According to experts, the report is symbolic and does not require changing policies on this issue in the United States, but it is a step to stop deaths and change the debate around weapons in the country.

The crisis is driven, according to the report, by the increase in gun-related homicides over the past decade and gun-related suicides over the past two decades.

Next, We show you the serious crisis of recent years through five key figures:

1. Leading cause of death in children and young people

Gun deaths in the United States have been on the rise, reaching a three-decade high in 2021.

Since 2020, this type of violence It is the leading cause of death in children and adolescents between 1 and 19 years old.surpassing deaths from traffic accidents, cancer and drug overdoses or poisoning.

Compared to other countries, for every million people ages 1 to 19, there are 36.4 gun deaths in the US.

In Japan there are 0.3 deaths and in the United Kingdom 0.5 deaths in the same age range.

Death by gun is the leading cause of death in children and adolescents between 1 and 19 years of age.

According to the report, since 2022, a total of 48,204 people have died from firearm-related injuries, including suicides, homicides and accidental deaths. This represents 8,000 more deaths than in 2019 and almost 16,000 more than in 2010.

Within these figures, It is estimated that suicides have increased by 20% in the young population.

2. Half of the population has experienced armed violence

In United States, Armed violence has directly or indirectly affected more than half of its inhabitants.

Fifty-four percent of adults, or their families, have experienced a firearm-related incident, according to data from a national survey cited in the report.

Of this percentage, 21% have been threatened with a gun, 19% have had family members killed by a gun (including suicide), 17% have witnessed a shooting, and 4% have fired a gun in self-defense or been injured by a gun.

“For every life lost, there are two people who are shot and injured and suffer consequences to their mental and physical health, family members who mourn the loss of a loved one, witnesses to these incidents, and millions of people who read and hear about of gun violence every day in the newspapers,” Murthy said in an interview with the BBC on Tuesday.

One of the main consequences of gun violence is a decline in the mental health of the victims' relatives and friends.

The crisis then affects not only the victims, but also the surrounding community. One of the main consequences is a decline in mental health.

Exposure to gun violence can contribute to higher levels of stress and threaten people’s sense of security. In communities where there is a shooting or multiple shootings, emergency room use increases by 50% for mental health reasons after 30 days following the incident.

The constant worry about being a victim of gun violence is something Americans must live with on a daily basis.

Black communities were the hardest hit by gun violence in 2022.

Six in ten adults in the United States say they worry about someone in their family or loved ones becoming a victim of gun violence. More than one-third of adults in the country experience stress about the possibility of a mass shooting, and one in three adults say fear prevents them from going to certain places or events.

The crisis, however, does not affect everyone in the same way. Black communities were the most affected in 2022 with the highest number of homicides by weapons of all ages.

Among youth living in large U.S. cities, Black and Latino youth are up to 7 times more likely to experience or witness gun violence.

3. The rich country with the most deaths from firearms

The firearm mortality rate is 11.4 times higher in the United States than in 28 other high-income countriesmaking this issue a particularly American problem.

Although the United States represents only 31% of the total population of the 29 countries studied, the country accounts for 83.7% of all firearm-related deaths in these countries.

The most affected group continues to be children and young people.

In 2015, 9 out of 10 children who died from gun violence lived in the U.S.

The figures are even more dramatic when comparing data from these countries on deaths of young people and children between 0 and 14 years old. In 2015, 9 out of 10 children who died from gun violence lived in the US.

The number of mass shootings is also on the rise in the US, although they only account for 1% of gun-related deaths. According to the Gun Violence Archive, more than 600 mass shootings occurred each year between 2020 and 2023, compared to an average of fewer than 400 between 2015 and 2018.

4. Half of unintentional deaths occur at home

While having a gun at home is synonymous with security for many, statistics prove otherwise.

Having a gun at home is associated with a higher risk of being a victim of homicide or suicide for people who live there.

According to the report, in a tense situation, a weapon is more likely to be used and this can lead to deadly consequences. Suicide, for example, can occur within minutes or hours after this decision has been made. Access to a weapon can transform a crisis episode into a fatal moment.

Easy access to weapons at home and poor storage lead to accidental deaths.

56% of unintentional firearm deaths among children and adolescents between 0 and 17 years old occurred in their own home between 2003 and 2021. This is aggravated when most weapons are stored loaded or without safety measures.

About two-thirds of the shooters were playing with the gun or showing it to others when it went off.

An unlocked gun at home is linked to a higher risk of suicide or intentional shooting among children and teens. Guns stored unlocked were most commonly found under the pillow, in the bed, under the mattress or on top of the nightstand, places easily accessible to children.

5. High concern about school shootings

Fear and concern about gun violence are a constant among teenagers, especially when it comes to school shootings.

51% of teens ages 14 to 17 are worried about the possibility of a school shooting, and most of them have reported thinking about what would happen if an armed person walked into their school or a nearby school.

This fear has consequences.

School absenteeism is one of the main reasons. Teenagers avoid attending classes because they do not feel safe. One example is the aftermath of the tragedy at Columbine High School. After this shooting, the number of students who were absent from school because they feared for their safety doubled.

Cumulative exposure to gun violence may contribute to mental health problems

Children’s mental health and development are also affected. According to the report, childhood exposure to witnessing firearm-related incidents has been associated with increased odds of carrying firearms in adolescence. Additionally, cumulative exposure to gun violence can impair development and contribute to mental and behavioral problems.

“We do not have to continue down this path and we do not have to subject our children to the continued horror of gun violence in America,” Murthy said.

Confronting gun violence

Murthy is confident that the politicization of an issue that has divided lawmakers can be eliminated and that, instead, a solution can be achieved to educate Americans about the consequences and the numbers.

Advocates for advancing safer gun use were optimistic about the surgeon general’s announcement and see it as a step toward changing public opinion on the issue.

“This is not a political issue,” Dr Chethan Sathya, director of Northwell Health’s Gun Violence Prevention Centre, told the BBC. “This is about safer communities, gun safety and violence prevention.”

Sathya believes the report “legitimizes” a debate about using research and public health resources to address the problem with public health solutions.

“We need a policy and a strategy with many different nuances to be able to address this in a way that makes sense for all Americans.”

Medical associations have backed the report, but conservative groups have criticized it.

A big step has to do with recognizing the magnitude of the problem, the report says.

Although ten major national medical associations have endorsed Murthy’s report, the reaction from conservatives has not been positive.

On its social media, the National Rifle Association, the country’s largest gun lobby, responded to what it called “an extension of the Biden Administration’s war on law-abiding gun owners.”

