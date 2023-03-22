Sporting director Boa and striker Godwin told us why this club is special. Dream of Europe with a 2,000-seat stadium. And he hadn’t played in the first division for 83 years
The Casa Pia stadium is a concrete dot at the foot of a park, next to the highway. It has scarcely two thousand seats and a coat of arms from three hundred years ago, a white cross on a black background with red outlines. It looks better from above.
#Data #somersaults #coats #arms #secrets #Casa #Pia #Portuguese #revelation
Leave a Reply