Data security breach | Data of several customers viewed without permission in Apot

Urkinta is not related to people's health information, but, for example, social security number and address could have fallen into the wrong hands.

Vantaa a former employee of the city has hacked without permission the personal data of several customers from the patient information system Apot. Viewing the data has not been related to the employee's duties.

The employee viewed Apotti information without reason during the spring and summer of 2022. Information has been sent to those whose information has been viewed, says the welfare area of ​​Vantaa and Kerava in its announcement.

The employee has been able to see people's social security number, address, phone number, gender and email address from the system. The employee has not seen, for example, health information.

Information according to the welfare area, there are no known consequences for those whose data have been viewed. However, victims of a data security breach can file an investigation request with the police.

The wellness area says that the matter has been discussed with the employee who viewed the information. He no longer works for the Vantaa and Kerava welfare region.

The data protection officer of the welfare area reports the personal data security breach to the supervisory authority, i.e. the data protection commissioner's office.

Vantaa and Kerava's welfare area started operating in 2023. So the viewing of the data has taken place before this.

The matter came to the attention of the welfare district this year, when it began to investigate the case.

The case was investigated by searching the log data of the Apotti system from the last two years, when the viewing of the data was revealed.

Last August, it turned out that three Husi employees are suspected of having stolen the information of more than a thousand patients in Apot.

In the year 2019 appeared, that Apot has a problem that compromised patient privacy. At that time, the data protection commissioner had to intervene.

Many healthcare professionals are criticized Abbot, who paid hundreds of millions of euros.