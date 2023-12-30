













Among the data revealed is that said platform has close to two million active users per month. At least that was the case until February 2023, which is interesting for a system that went on sale more than 17 years ago.

The exact number of players who still enjoy the PS3 and its games is 1.9 million. How does this compare to one of its successors, the PS5? Well, the same data reveals that the PlayStation 5 has 37.1 million, which is quite good.

The July 2023 report revealed that this console has already exceeded 40 million units sold. But the PS5 still does not surpass the PS4, which currently has 70.3 million active players.

Fountain: Sony.

These differences between PS3, PS4 and PS5 are the result of several factors and one of them is the installed base of units of each of them.

Likewise, in the number of these that are still active and in that sense the PlayStation 3 has the upper hand.

Yes, until the end of its manufacturing it sold 87.4 million units but not all of them still work. Without leaving aside that many players saved theirs and decided to jump to the PS4.

Together, the PS3, PS4 and PS5 result in 107.5 million active PlayStation Network accounts.

It is an excellent figure and will surely continue to grow. The PlayStation 5 is selling faster and faster and will continue to do so for years to come.

Fountain: Sony.

With respect to the PlayStation 3, it is undoubtedly significant that its video game library continues to remain attractive to some players. I wish there were official and unfiltered data.

