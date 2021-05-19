Data protection Valvira: Psychotherapy Center Vastamo neglects several of its obligations

There were shortcomings in, among other things, self-monitoring of operations.

Psychotherapy center The office fails to fulfill its obligations under the Act on Private Health Care, Valvira estimates.

Valvira is a licensing and supervision agency in the social and health sector.

“There were shortcomings, in particular, in the performance of the duties assigned to the director of health services, such as familiarizing employees with the preparation and processing of patient records. There were also shortcomings in the self-monitoring of operations, ”says Valvira in its press release.

Last in October, it became clear that the patient data of tens of thousands of Vastamo’s customers had been published at least in part online.

Vastamoamo is one of Finland’s largest providers of psychotherapy services. It was declared bankrupt last February.

Valvira has terminated the supervision of the Reception Center.