Data protection The parking lot was fined 75,000 euros for deficiencies in data protection, numerous complaints from the parking company

The Data Protection Commissioner had received several complaints about the activities of Parkkipate oy.

30.4. 14:48

For the private A penalty fee of EUR 75,000 has been imposed on the parking control company Parkkipate for a regular violation of the EU Data Protection Regulation, ie the GDPR Regulation, in connection with parking control fees. The fee was imposed by the Sanctions College of the EDPS Office.

The violations have included the non-exercise of the data subject’s rights, shortcomings in the limitation of the data retention period and the practices related to the identification of the data subject, informs the Office of the Data Protection Officer.

The EDPS has received several complaints about Parkkipate’s activities regarding the processing of personal data. For example, complainants to the EDPS did not know where their personal data had been obtained or how they had been processed.

In addition, applicants have requested access to or deletion of their own data.

Parking lot has required requesters of information to identify them, for example, personal identification numbers and address information.

According to the EDPS, requesters should have been granted access to their data. In addition, when requesting personal identification numbers, the parking company has requested personal data more extensively than has been necessary or in accordance with the Data Protection Regulation.

According to the Data Protection Officer, Parkkipate has also kept photographs of vehicles taken for too long and on incorrect grounds.

Company considers the grounds for the penalty payment to be unreasonable. According to the view expressed in the release, the company has exercised due diligence and the rights of the data subjects in GDPR matters.

The company says it follows the instructions of the Data Protection Commissioner and intends to develop its operations.

“We will correct as soon as possible any issues that the Data Protection Officer has identified as deficiencies in our operations in accordance with the guidelines currently issued by the Data Protection Commissioner,” the company commented in its release.

Parkkipate may intend to appeal the decision to the administrative court. The decisions of the EDPS and the Sanctions Chamber are not yet final.