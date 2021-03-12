A man walks past a Vodafone poster. AMR ABDALLAH DALSH / Reuters

The Spanish Agency for Data Protection (AEPD) has imposed on the company Vodafone Spain several sanctions totaling more than eight million euros for breaching various articles of Spanish legislation.

The Vodafone company, as resolved by the body that ensures the adequate protection of personal data in Spain, has breached not only the Law on Protection of Personal Data and Guarantees of Digital Rights, but also the General Telecommunications Law and the Law of Information Society and electronic commerce services. The resolution recalls that since the second quarter of 2018 the Spanish Data Protection Agency has received almost two hundred complaints against this company.

Most of the claims against Vodafone Spain denounce the carrying out of marketing and commercial prospecting actions through telephone calls and by sending electronic commercial communications, both emails and SMS messages, actions that according to the Agency violate the law.

These communications have not been requested or expressly authorized by the people who have received them, who have not been able to exercise the right to object; or they have been directed at people who had asked to be included in the “Robinson list” (a directory to which those who do not want to receive publicity adhere); and they were not adapted to the procedures and guarantees established to carry out these marketing actions.