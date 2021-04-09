Data protection Krp tried to use a face recognition application, a test report was made to the Data Protection Officer

Central Criminal Police is investigating whether images of children entered into an American application are in a secure location.

Police Board on Friday notified the Data Protection Commissioner of the use of a facial recognition program tested by the Central Criminal Police (CPC).

The reason for the announcement is uncertainty about which facial image child images entered ended up.

Krp: n the unit focusing on combating child sexual abuse tested the use of facial recognition technology at the beginning of last year.

The unit’s tasks include the pre-screening of child sexual abuse material from international stakeholders. The police have the right to process biometric facial images under the conditions prescribed by law.

Chief of Police Cybercrime Center, Crime Inspector Mikko Rauhamaa according to, identifying victims in pictures and videos is key to uncovering ongoing crimes.

In the Krp unit tested a U.S. service called Clearview AI to identify potential victims of sexual abuse. The service is very widely used by the US police, for example.

During the experiment, about 120 searches were made in the program, which utilizes images of individuals from social media services. The images had been pre-edited in the unit so that they only showed the faces of people who required identification.

According to Krp, during the experiment, one case was found that led to cooperation with social authorities. No pre-trial or police investigation was initiated on that basis.

After the experiment, the krp found that the software was not suitable for use.

At the moment it is unclear to which service the images of minors entered end up.

Crime Inspector Mikko Rauhamaa, did the CPC go to war without verifying the backgrounds of the application?

“Here’s a preliminary study going on to see if we’ve adequately figured out where that data is going and how it’s being handled when it comes to facial recognition, though.”

A potential problem was identified by the Central Criminal Police on Thursday.

“We stated that if there is a suspicion, it must be reported to the Data Protection Officer. It was also stated that we will tell the public that we will find out. ”