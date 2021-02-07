It’s been a quarter of a century since a young hedge fund manager named Jeff Bezos started an online bookstore in Seattle, that Steve Jobs returned to the company he had founded in a garage, that two Stanford students started a science project for a better one Started searching the web.

Today around 1.5 million people work in the companies Amazon, Apple and Google. Not all are dream jobs, but they are future-proof. First of all, the founders deserve the greatest respect.

Without Google, the internet would be a jungle. Without the sting of Amazon, a number of mail order companies in Germany would have postponed digitization. And without Apple, we would have portable phones, but not a stylish second self that we too often and much too like to hold in our hand.

In the next 25 years, however, it will no longer be so easy with digital land grabbing. And that’s good. The vigilance of the legislature and the supervisory authorities is particularly required in three areas.

The competition watchdogs must strictly ensure that there is fair competition on the platforms, which like Google have in some cases already achieved monopoly positions. Here the European competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager tries to force the corporations to open up. It must not let up.

The privacy advocates must ensure that the users retain sovereignty over their data – or regain it. What the platforms do with it must be transparent.

Citizens should, however, be allowed to consent to the use of their data, for example in order to gain access to individualized answers and services. Data is the raw material for artificial intelligence applications. To prevent this development through bans would be to boycott the future.

And the legislature must not let up in urging the social platforms to be more clean, to an offensive fight against misrepresentation, threats of violence and insanity.

Clubhouse will also meet this problem soon

This problem will soon affect the new Clubhouse chat platform, which is struggling with extremist infiltration in the USA. This also includes heightened vigilance by state prosecutors and independent opposition proceedings.

Much of this is already in progress, for example in the deliberations on the EU’s Digital Services Act. But when it comes to the desire for European data sovereignty, another basic idea should be guiding: Germany needs the sting of innovation, and the sometimes whiny to hysterical calls for state protection from some boardrooms show this all the more.

The German auto industry needs Tesla’s hot breath to finally understand that the car of the future is a piece of software with a chassis – and not the other way around. The German trading houses need the drive from Amazon, which is pushing them into the digital age. And publishers need the competition from Facebook to focus on what readers are willing to spend money on: quality content. In any case, hindering competition with digital protectionist measures, which it smells like in some places, would be a major setback – for consumers and industry.