Data protection In Russia’s wild data market, everything is for sale – money can be used to buy location history, call data and travel data of almost anyone’s phone

Authorities have arrested at least two police officers this year who are suspected of passing on information from passenger databases. They are exploited by several suppliers and the data market is huge.

Russian authorities have started inciting data traffickers who have helped journalists and online detectives, such as an opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin in the footsteps of poisoners. In the Russian-language network, e-commerce is a significant business.

Financial magazine Kommersantin according to information, the Russian Criminal Investigation Committee suspects the St. Petersburg police that he has sold data from the passenger database used by the authorities. In September, police had retrieved and passed on information about passengers on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow on 20 August. This flight made an emergency landing in Omsk, as the Navalnyi on board began to show symptoms very strongly.

According to Kommersant, one journalist has also been questioned as a witness in connection with the case.

In January, a criminal case was filed against a police officer working in Samara, who could face up to ten years in prison for abuse of office. Who told me about it RBC channel According to the police, the police had searched the same passenger database for the same persons whose names were published in a December investigation by the Bellingcat investigation team.

Statement your name eight men working in the FSB poison unit of the security service. From passenger data, Bellingcat found that the men had been following Navalny on his travels for years before Navalnyi was tried to be killed in August.

FSB related to employees revelations has become more since the Navalny case, and in each of them travel data has been used as one source of information. Prior to the Navalny case, Bellingcat has used travel data in other studies as well, e.g. when revealing military intelligence GRU officers who in 2018 tried to poison a former double agent Sergei Skripalin.

Bellingcat has also reported on other databases it acquired from the market that it has used to disclose agents. These are databases vehicles and traffic fines, border guard information on border crossings, databases of licenses issued to Russians passports, call and message information, and location base station information. In addition, they have used public information sources such as social media profiles of the relatives of the objects.

From a European point of view, the data protection of Russians is confusingly miserable.

In Russian Online data trading is a lively business. Several Detective Agencies provide data acquisition services, and small businesses advertise their activities on discussion forums. Several industry platforms provide a trade confirmation service to prevent customers from falling for scams. One merchant’s website even has a customer service robot.

The one who owns the information, owns the world, advertises one company that specializes in probiv operations.­

Credit cards and Bitcoin are accepted as methods of payment. In Finnish, the prices are not wild. One entrepreneur provides information from the Border Guard database: a passenger list for a particular flight would cost 8,000 rubles, or about 88 euros. Mobile phone location and the previous month’s Call Information cost from 70 to 400 euros, depending on the operator.

The Russian language has its own word for action, probiv. It means a breakthrough, but is also well established to describe illegal or vague information gathering.

At the beginning of March, about a thousand profiles had been created for one of the sites of merchants offering probiv services. Less than a hundred had identified and secured themselves with the required methods as reputable data traders.

On a presentation site set up for sellers, sellers talk about the services they offer. The sellers in the picture sell, among other things, the return of sim cards, bank information and stolen databases.­

How is this possible?

Let’s saythat in Russia the authorities know everything. When an effective control system exists, there are also those who misuse it. Many presidents Vladimir Putin the opponent has seen in the setup a fate ivaa: the authorities sell the information used by the control system against themselves.

Other explanatory factors include low earnings and corruption.

Britannian broadcaster The BBC’s Russian-language service the supplier tested the probiv market in 2019. He bought the location data from his own phone numbers. They were exactly right.

“When I wrote about it, nothing changed,” the reporter who made the story Andrei Zakharov said The Guardian in December and described what kind of databases he had come across himself. These included a database of 2011 outpatients.

Probiv services are used, for example, by employers to check the backgrounds of employees. They are also being exploited by Russian journalists, although Zaharov says they are reluctant to admit it.

“Should not. If there is a source, and the source presents them to you, then yes. You should not buy them, ”Zaharov said.

Ease of obtaining data is a factor that has made Russia very interesting for journalism, wrote the US The New York Times in February.

“The public doesn’t care if you got your information by buying data or from some data source,” told The New York Times Roman Anin, which has set up the Istories site.

“Because we live in a state where authorities kill opposition leaders, we can forget those rules, because the content of these articles is more important than ethical rules.”

Many more thinks like Anin that the means are to be sanctified.

On Tuesday, a German newspaper SPIEGEL said With Bellingcat and the Russian publication Insider that the family of a Russian man accused of a pay murder ordered by the FSB in Germany has been given new identities and a hiding place from Crimea. The man’s wife kept her old phone number, which began to locate in the Crimea. The air passenger data revealed that the family was brought to Crimea by the FSB general.