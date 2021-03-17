Data protection Apple won the controversy over the app privacy dispute: Users can continue to prevent advertisers from tracking their activities

According to the French competition authority, Apple’s future data protection feature is not discriminatory. However, the agency is launching an investigation into whether Apple favors its own services.

French the FCA has rejected advertisers’ appeal to block the future privacy feature of American Apple smartphones. However, the agency is launching an investigation into whether Apple is unfairly favoring its own services.

Apple’s new privacy feature allows users to prevent advertisers from tracking user activity between different applications.

The French Competition Authority ruled on Wednesday that Apple’s plan to obtain consent to track users does not appear to be “abusive”, the American newspaper Wall Street Journal (WSJ) says.

According to the WSJ, the FCA said it had not found any signs of discrimination in the case at this stage and could not act solely on the basis that Apple’s feature could have a negative impact on businesses in Apple’s ecosystem.

According to the news agency Reuters, the FCA’s own investigations supported the ban on Apple’s feature, but the decision in favor of Apple was strongly supported by the requirements of the European Union’s GDPR data protection regulation.

Competition Authority Apple said it was launching a further investigation into whether Apple ‘s changes could be seen as favoring it because the rules for third – party applications are stricter than Apple’ s own services. The purpose, according to Reuters, is to determine whether Apple favors its own products and services. The study is likely to last until next year.

Apple’s intentions have been widely criticized by Facebook, app developers, and startups whose businesses are based on ad tracking.

In France, Apple’s plan was appealed to competition authorities by a number of interest groups last year. According to the appellants, it would be difficult for companies and developers to generate revenue from personalized advertising in the future, as few users would allow tracking.

A representative of the French interest groups told the WSJ that the interest groups were disappointed with the decision of the French authorities but welcomed the new investigation.