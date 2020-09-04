When Reliance Jio stepped into the country’s telecom sector four years ago, no one expected that this company would become the father of data transformation and revolution in this field in a few years and its arrival will reduce data prices by 40 times. . On September 5, 2016, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio, which ventured into the telecom sector, changed the picture of the region in four years and data prices fell by almost 40 times in this period, while the country was ranked 155th in terms of mobile data consumption. Reached the number one today.

One had to spend 185 to 200 rupees for 1 GB of data.

At the time of Jio’s arrival in 2016, the consumer had to spend from 185 to 200 rupees for 1 GB of data. Currently, in Reliance Jio’s popular plans, the customer has to spend only about five rupees per GB of data. The result of data spending being economical results in an unprecedented big jump in its consumption. Before the arrival of Jio, where the data consumption was only 0.24 GB per subscriber per month, today it has increased manifold to 10.4 GB.

Live proved to be ‘work from home’

Company sources said on Friday, on the occasion of completion of four years of Jio, that “Sanjeevani” was signed for “Work from Home”, affordable data in the Corona era. Due to the lockdown when the child grew up or the child was almost out of the house, work from home became the way to tackle the necessary tasks. Be it ‘work from home’ or online classes for children, ordering daily items or taking time online to consult a doctor, all work was possible only when the cost of data was not heavy on our pockets. It is Jio’s influence that data prices are accessible to customers today.

The country ranked 155th in terms of mobile data consumption in 2106

At the annual general meeting of Reliance in the year 2106, when the group of Asia’s richest Mukesh Ambani announced the move to enter the telecom sector with Jio, the country was ranked 155th in terms of mobile data consumption. Today, 4 years later, the result of Jio’s data revolution is that the country established its dominance in this area in the world.

According to the Telecom Appropriate Authority of India (TRAI), more than the mobile 4G data the US and China together consume, more people use Indian data alone. More than 60 percent of the country’s data is used on the Jio network.

With the new plans of Geofiber, Reliance Jio has once again created a stir in the market. For the first time, a company has truly brought an unlimited data consumption plan. Meaning the connection speed with the plan will be more or less the same. The customer can use as much data as he wants. This plan will redefine data consumption in the country.

Soon after Jio ventured into telecommunications, there were many new innovative experiments. It not only had free voice calling and economical data, but the company brought 4G Jio phones at very cheap prices to those using 2G networks and rural India. Today the company has more than 100 million JioPhone subscribers. Data subscriber numbers in villages increased significantly after the arrival of JioPhone. In 2016, where nearly 12 crore customers in villages were using data. At the same time, 28 crore people are using internet data.

Within four years, the sector has been ranked number one in terms of consumers, market share and income, pushing back the companies that have been frozen for years. The company has also set a record in connecting customers to its network. In the last four years, more than 400 million consumers have been associated with Jio. Mukesh Ambani’s ‘Data is New Oil’ commentary proved to be true today. In the Corona era, all the world’s big technology companies like Facebook, Google, Intel and Qualcomm have also joined hands by investing huge amount in Reliance Jio. In the Corona crisis in the country’s technology sector, Jio set another record by bringing more than one and a half lakh crore rupees.