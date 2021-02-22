Data: One dose of “Pfizer-Biontech” vaccine is effective against “Corona”

Data published in England today, Monday, showed that a single dose of the “Pfizer-Biontech” vaccine reduces hospitalization rates and deaths from the emerging corona virus by more than 75% for people over the age of 80 years.

These data were issued by the English Public Health Authority, and it is the first independent analysis in Britain to show the effectiveness of the Pfizer-Bionic vaccine, apart from trials.

Among those over the age of eighties, data from more than 12,000 people found that the vaccine developed by the German “Biontech” laboratory in cooperation with the American company “Pfizer” provided protection by at least 57% from the Corona virus that causes Covid-19 disease after 28 days. From vaccination with one dose, while the percentage increased to 88% after taking the second dose of the vaccine.

The English Public Health Authority is also monitoring the actual effect of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine. These results will be published in a timely manner, but she said that early data indicate that the vaccine provides “good levels” of protection from the first dose.