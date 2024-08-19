Deputy Lindemann considered the data on Kyiv’s involvement in the bombing of the “SP” a distraction

The German government’s disclosure of information about Ukraine’s involvement in the destruction of Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 can be considered a diversionary maneuver. This is what Bundestag deputy Gunnar Lindemann from the Alternative for Germany party called it, recalling the upcoming elections in Germany, reports RT.

“They are trying to divert attention from the US complicity and shift the blame to someone else,” the parliamentarian declared. He stressed that the terrorist attack on the gas pipeline is an important topic for Germany, since citizens are outraged by both the government’s energy policy and the sharp rise in energy prices.

Earlier, foreign media reported that Ukraine could lose an important ally in Germany due to the news of its involvement in the explosion of the Nord Stream gas pipeline. According to forecasts, political parties in Germany that are critical of Kyiv’s military support will undoubtedly use the revelation to their advantage.