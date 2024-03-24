had finished the March 8, 2024, International Women's Dayand I still couldn't fall asleep, thinking about the mobilizations of the day, the proclamations, the slogans, and my youngest daughter. That day, she turned 5 years old. The struggles and demonstrations of women in Mexico (and the world), are not yet part of your concern. She still doesn't know that her own birthday commemorates the struggle of women. She, too, is not aware that there are forces that seek to limit her, confine her. Moods like terrors that besiege her to whisper to her the direction of her own destiny.

She is just learning that there is a day to remember the great sacrifices and efforts of women so that their human dignity is recognized, their rights; because these rights can be exercised under conditions of equality, equity; because they can overcome gender violence; because they can live in peace, without discrimination, without oppression; because they are the directors of their own lives. In the world we live in today, there are great inequalities, so, in this small article, I would like to show you some data on the gaps and labor limitations that women face, in commemoration of the 8M.

Population and strength job in Mexico. According to “Press Release number 133/24”, dated February 26, 2024, issued by the INEGI, the population aged 15 years or older in our country was a total of 100,839,743 people, (one hundred million eight hundred and thirty and nine thousand, seven hundred and forty-three people), as of the fourth quarter of the year 2023. Of that general universe, 47,280,827 are men; while 53,558,916 are women.

This is relevant, because when breaking down the data into “Economically Active Population” (PEA), and “Non-Economically Active Population” (PNEA), we can see clear trends of inequality, if we divide them by sex.

For example, of the 47,280,827 men, 36,126,828 constitute the “Economically Active Population” (EAP). That is, 76% of men of working age are among the EAP. On the other hand, of the 53,558,916 women, only 24,916,140 are part of the PEA. That is, of the total number of women aged 15 years or older, only 46% are in the EAP, while 53% are in the “Non-Economically Active Population” (PNEA). That is, they are people who do not participate in economic activity (neither as employed nor as unemployed), in terms of the population that is dedicated to the home, studies, is retired, pensioned or has personal impediments or carries out other activities.

Unpaid domestic work. A key element for “Economically Active People” PEA is working at home, because it allows them to attend to their work commitments and challenges (as professionals), without having to worry about domestic chores. When we talk about “unpaid domestic work” we are referring to those tasks “that are needed to maintain one's home, and which includes activities such as: preparing and serving food, cleaning the home, caring for clothing and footwear, maintenance, installation and minor repairs of some household goods, purchases, payments, procedures, as well as the management and administration of the home.” According to the National Time Use Survey (ENUT) 2019, from INEGI, the population aged 12 and over dedicated, on average, 21.9 hours per week to unpaid domestic work for the home. When disaggregating this important work by sex, we see that women dedicated, on average, 30.8 hours per week to carrying out these activities; men, 11.6 hours: the gap was 19.2 hours.

Home care work. Another undervalued work that constitutes a key element in the health and well-being of families is care work. These are tasks for the home itself intended to “care for, assist, accompany, monitor and provide support to the members of the home in order to seek their physical well-being and, in the case of small children, the satisfaction of their needs.” Care is offered mainly in homes and by women (they have to stay at home and take care of themselves). Mothers become chefs, cooks, doctors, nurses, psychologists, caregivers, promoters, athletes, counselors, assistants, (among others, activities and professions), 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. According to the ENUT 2019, women aged 12 years and older dedicated, on average, 28.8 hours per week to caring activities for a household member, while, in the case of men, the average was 12.9 hours per week. the week, according to Press Release no. 311/23, of May 30, 2023, from INEGI.

How to achieve balance between work and family? In the proper development of any person, it is essential to reconcile work with personal life, with family. It is not possible to have an adequate standard of living if there is not a balance between both dimensions. Unfortunately, in the “balance of work and family”, the difference between men and women also shows a clear trend of inequality. In the case of women, their options are clearly limited.

For example, it is very illustrative that within the “Non-Economically Active Population” (PNEA), there are people who are interested in working, but cannot do so because they have to comply with other obligations. Within the population that indicated the need to work, but was not looking for work, 47.6% of women and 5.3% of men stated that the main reason was not having someone to take care of their sons or daughters, the elderly or sick, as can be seen from Press Release no. 311/23, of May 30, 2023, from INEGI.

Some people will think that the solution is to hire domestic staff so that it is not the women of the home who carry them out. According to the New Edition National Occupation and Employment Survey (ENOEN) as of the fourth quarter of 2022, a total of 2.5 million people aged 15 years and older were engaged in paid domestic work. Of these, 90.2% were women and 9.8% were men. This is not the solution. Inequality persists.

Millions of girls and women postpone their dreams, their development, their individual life project for their family. Sometimes their parents' family, other times their own family. Even the family of his bosses. Without the opportunity to fulfill themselves, they give their lives in exchange for others to fulfill themselves. A social model that subordinates a life project (without even asking them), to the projects of others.

I reflected on these inequalities, and in my sleep I saw my little daughter sleeping peacefully, while I chased away any fear, cloud or omen that wanted to disturb her sleep, her destiny.

