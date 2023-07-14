Estadão Contenti

Partial result of an audit carried out by the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP) of São Paulo points out that data on robberies and thefts in the State were released in error over the last year by the São Paulo government. According to a technical note published this week, there was variation in every month of 2022, with fluctuations both upwards and downwards.

The audit is being carried out by the management Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) based on the database made available in the last year to the Secretariat of Public Security by the Civil Police, which aggregates the police reports. The forecast is that all indicators will be reviewed by December of this year, with the analysis of data on crimes such as rape, homicide and robbery.

Partial results indicate that the State had 4,800 more robberies and vehicle thefts in 2022 than reported last year, when Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) and João Doria (former PSDB and now without a party) were at the in front of the Palácio dos Bandeirantes. There were 138.4 thousand crimes of this type, and not 133.6 thousand, according to the technical note.

On the other hand, there were 5,200 robberies and thefts less than previously reported, according to the document. There were 799.3 thousand occurrences of this type last year, instead of 804.5 thousand. The general sum of property crimes followed the same trend, with 943,984 records last year, instead of 944,425. The results released this week are preliminary and are still subject to adjustments.

The government attributes the variations to a switch in systems. “The amounts disclosed previously were calculated manually by the various Police Units, as recommended by Resolution 160/01, while the present audit is obtaining data through computerized systems”, says the note. The SSP points out that there was no change in methodology.

The document argues that, when implementing new systems, “it is common to face challenges and irregularities that require continuous adjustments and improvements”. “The transition from the old criminal records system, the Digital Record of Occurrences (RDO) to the Judiciary Police System (SPJ) now provides a traceable base, with the potential to improve data quality and provide a more adequate monitoring of the reality of the crime. Public Security in the State”, he adds.

See the variations below:

– Thefts: 562,610 records, not 564,940

– Vehicle thefts: 96,662 records, not 92,912

– Thefts: 236,644 records, not 239,513

– Bank robberies: 16 records

– Cargo thefts: 6,331 records, not 6,371

– Vehicle thefts: 41,721 records, not 40,673

– Crimes against property: 943,984 records, not 944,425

The audit is carried out by a working group (GT) responsible for reviewing criminal indicators, as established by SSP resolution. Representatives of the secretariat, the Military Police, the Civil Police and the Technical-Scientific Police participate. According to the secretariat, the disclosure of the final results will occur by the end of the year, after the completion of the review and validation of all criminal indicators.

“This change in the accounting of statistics will be positive, it will bring more traceability and confidence to the statistics”, he said to Estadão Bruno Langeani, director of the Sou da Paz Institute. “But, in our opinion, the government has sinned a lot. And it leaves a shadow of uncertainty due to the fact that there is no external control over what is being done.”

He states that, as criminal statistics impact from political issues to police bonuses, data management requires extra care – including the composition of the work group. “There are no external people, civil society or research institutes to help both improve this revision and also bring some societal control over these changes,” he said.

Data revision was announced in May

The review of criminal rates was announced by the state government at the end of May this year. At the time, the Secretariat of Public Security, currently headed by Captain Guilherme Derrite, claimed to have found differences in criminal statistics for April of this year when comparing them with indices released in the same month of the previous year.

“The SSP’s Analysis and Planning Coordination (CAP) identified that part of the occurrences of vehicle thefts and thefts in different regions of the State were mistakenly recorded in other indicators, directly impacting the data on property crimes consolidated in the period”, said the secretariat. in a statement.

In a note, the advice of former governor Rodrigo Garcia said that "the data audit work is and must be done constantly". "It only reinforces the commitment to transparency and proves the technical capacity of the CAP (Coordination of Analysis and Planning), made up of career police officers", he said. Former governor João Doria informed, also through the advisory, that he would not comment on the matter.
























