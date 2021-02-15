Novaya Gazeta published data on the massacres, which, according to the materials of the publication, were committed by the Chechen security forces. An investigation published on February 15 claims that documentary evidence of the detention of at least 109 people can be confirmed.

It is noted that in April 2017, Novaya Gazeta handed over to the Investigative Committee a list of 30 killed residents of Chechnya – 26 of them were detained in December 2016 and in January 2017 during special operations in the republic. The publication claims that 27 people from the list became victims of mass extrajudicial killings on the territory of the Akhmat Kadyrov patrol and guard regiment, three more were tortured and died as a result of the campaign against the LGBT community in February 2017. Investigators confirmed the deaths of only four people.

Criminal cases were opened against 18 people on the Novaya Gazeta list in the summer and autumn of 2017, and they were also put on the international wanted list for their participation in terrorist groups in Syria.

The basis of the first part of the journalists’ investigation was the official documents of the Chechen Interior Ministry, which were at the disposal of the publication – these are tables with photographs and personal data of more than 160 detainees. Among them were found almost all persons involved in the newspaper’s list (26 people). The pictures of the detainees were taken in recognizable places, for example, near the wall with a characteristic plinth in the Kadyrov regiment.

At the same time, representatives of the republic’s law enforcement agencies deny that members of the Novaya Gazeta list have ever been detained. However, back in January 2017, the Grozny State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company published a story in which one of the detained residents of Chechnya, Adam Dasaev, is personally interrogated by the head of the republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, and the commander of the Kadyrov regiment Aslan Iraskhanov is standing next to him. In the table, Dasaev was numbered 31; back in July 2019, the publication reported that he was killed on the night of January 26-27, 2017 on the territory of the Kadyrov regiment.

The list of Novaya Gazeta also includes 12 residents of Chechnya, who are registered as officers of the Terek SOBR. Their detention is connected with the events on the night of December 17-18, 2016, when in the center of Grozny a police patrol shot a car that hit a traffic police officer. There were six people in the car, three were killed in a shootout, the rest were hospitalized. Then there was information that two died in the hospital from their wounds, but they appear in the table of the Ministry of Internal Affairs under numbers 80 and 81 as detainees by SOBR “Terek” officers.

The publication claims that together with the human rights center “Memorial” and the NGO “Legal Initiative” (both are included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent), as well as the movement “Russian LGBT Network”, the association “Committee against Torture” and a team of lawyers managed to persuade residents of Chechnya to openly testify about illegal detention and torture, which they witnessed. For the first time, such witnesses include an employee of the Kadyrov regiment, who was directly involved in special operations and guarded the detainees in the “secret prison.” The silovik, according to the newspaper, witnessed the execution of at least 13 of the 27 persons involved in the newspaper’s list. He is currently outside Russia and an interview with him will be published shortly.

In July 2019, the Chechen authorities commented on the information about the extrajudicial killings. According to the Minister for External Relations and Press of the region, Dzhambulat Umarov said that there are many inconsistencies in the investigations of journalists.