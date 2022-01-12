RC Wednesday, 12 January 2022, 18:26



The Ministry of Health updates the health situation in the country from Monday to Friday. About two years after the start of the pandemic, it is still vitally important not to lose sight of these data, which begin with the accumulated incidence, the average number of cases in the last 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants.

It is interesting to visualize this same incidence data according to age group. As vaccination progressed, from older to younger, the cases were decreasing in all groups. At the present time, the colors are painted darker than in previous weeks.

And this is the situation on the map of each of the communities in terms of total inhabitants:

Regarding the accumulated incidence data, one of the greatest dangers is the implication it has on the health system. The collapse has been a possible scenario, the worst, but possible. That is why you must not lose sight of it.

This is the evolution at the national level, in which several marked curves can be seen, both in hospital beds in general and in ICU patients, over the last few months.

The daily data of the coronavirus in Spain



At present, according to

current coronavirus surveillance strategy, which came into force on May 11 and has been modified a posteriori, the cases diagnosed by an active infection test (a PCR or a rapid antigen test) are taken into account for the total count.

This graph shows the new cases reported by Health, that is, the subtraction of the infections reported each day by the autonomous communities compared to the previous day.

Since the beginning of July, the Ministry of Health does not report the data of the pandemic at the weekend, which is why on Monday there is a significant increase that adds the days not reported. There are also delays in the notification of cases by the communities. To correct for these variations, the graph shows an average of the last seven days.

Deaths



When a person is exposed to the virus and becomes infected, they may or may not develop symptoms. Depending on the severity, she will have to be hospitalized and in the worst case, she can die. Since the beginning of the epidemic, those over 80 have been the age group most affected. The following graph shows this variable with the data collected by the National Epidemiological Surveillance Network (Renave) up to May 10 and from May 11, when a new diagnosis, surveillance and control strategy came into effect.

Some experts suggest multiplying the number of infected for March or April up to ten, due to the lower detection capacity that existed in those months, and this would imply that the fatality rate decreases. The death figure does not vary, showing an evolution with several waves marked above the average of recent years.

Days elapsed between infection, diagnosis and death



One of the data that shows the evolution of the pandemic is the time that elapses between when a person is infected, is diagnosed, hospitalized and, ultimately, dies. In the comparison between the first wave and the rest of the periods (second, third, fourth and fifth wave), it can be seen that the days between infection and diagnosis have been reduced by half and, on the other hand, from hospitalization to death now takes twice as many days.

Data accumulated by communities



Day by day, except weekends and holidays, Health provides new data on the coronavirus in Spain, which are summarized in the following table:

Pandemic timeline



The first cases were diagnosed in La Gomera, at the end of January, and in the Balearic Islands, at the beginning of February 2020. With both patients already recovered, the virus again manifested in the country as of February 25. Later it would be known that the first victim of this epidemic died on the 13th of that same month.

The figures provided by Health every day come from the autonomous communities and are provisional in that the notification of cases may be delayed. Hence, there were great

variations between these daily data and historical accounting made available by the Carlos III Health Institute and that arrived, for example, in Madrid to the

11,000 more cases per day of those initially notified.

In a new scenario, that first history stopped being updated and after a few days without information, the Carlos III Health Institute

periodically publishes a new review of the data (revised, but also tentative).

The comparison with other countries



The coronavirus has generated different curves in the countries it has reached. One of the most effective methods to analyze the behavior of the covid, according to the experts, is through the comparison of daily deaths.

Thus, although each country has a different way of counting them, it is a more precise data than that of confirmed cases, which does not reflect the real number of infections (because its detection has not been precise in all periods). This graph shows the average of the last seven days of reported daily deaths (this average helps to visualize the trend because some cases are reported late).

It has been a year since China, the origin of the coronavirus, ceased to be at the forefront of accumulated infections and now the United States, India and Brazil are the countries that agglutinate the most cases. In this sense, the data on infections per 100,000 inhabitants is interesting, which, beyond the different accounts existing in each country, serves to compare the situation between the different territories.