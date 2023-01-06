A hacker attack stole the email addresses of 235 million Twitter users, according to security researcher and co-founder of Israeli cyber monitoring company Hudson Rock, Alon Gal.

The expert described the alleged incident as “one of the most significant leaks i’ve ever seen”. “Data theft”unfortunately it will lead to a lot of hacking, targeted phishing and doxxing”, he said on his account at LinkedIn.

phishing is a type of electronic fraud that consists of deceiving internet users to obtain confidential information such as username, password and credit card details. Already doxxing is the act of researching and posting private or identifying data about an individual on the internet, usually with malicious intent.

Information about this alleged leak was first released on December 24th. Until the publication of this report, Twitter did not speak about the case.

The identity and location of the alleged hacker are unknown.

OTHER DATA LEAKS

In December 2022, the Data Protection Commission of Ireland opened an investigation into a suspected breach of data from Twitter users. Second information gives Bloomberg5.4 million Internet users would have been victims of leaks in 2021.

The European agency stated that “The data would have been used to map Twitter IDs to email addresses and/or phone numbers of associated holders.”

In August and 2022, Twitter assumed that a breach in the network exposed platform user data. In your security and privacy blogthe company stated that the vulnerability emerged in June 2021 and was resolved in January 2022, although it only released this information later.

The social network said that when it found out about the problem, it had no “evidence” that someone had exploited the vulnerability. In July, the platform learned that there was a data collection, which would be sold on the internet.

At the time, Twitter recommended users to enable 2-factor authentication to protect the account. With the resource, the user can only log in if he receives an access authorization code by SMS or email.