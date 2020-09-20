Data leaks Yle: Several money laundering reports about the shareholder of the mining company Terrafame, information leakage reveals

According to the data, transfers worth more than EUR 150 million have been passed through Nordea’s accounts as suspicious by other banks.

Massive information on suspicious money transfers of around EUR 1 800 billion between 2000 and 2017 reveals that banks have repeatedly failed to prevent money laundering, Yle. Yle’s MOT is involved in the international group of journalists ICIJ, which investigated the leak.

In total, the network includes 110 media from 88 countries.

The information leak, designated as bank papers, consists of notifications made by banks to the U.S. FinCEN. Banks are required to report suspected cases of money laundering. The data is said to have more than two trillion transfers.

According to Yle, the banks have made several notifications to the authority about the activities of Trafigura, a partner of the state mining company Terrafame.

From the documents The names of about a hundred Finnish companies and individuals can also be found. According to Yle, Nordea is the only Finnish bank to be prominently included in the data.

The majority of these transfers were made during 2013–17. According to the data, Nordea has, at least in some cases, breached the banks’ obligation to know their customers in order to prevent money laundering.

Nordea states to Yle that it does not accept the use of the bank for money laundering. The bank also says it has taken a number of steps since 2015 to improve the prevention of money laundering and other financial misconduct.

Reporting suspicious credit transfers to the authorities does not necessarily imply that they involve money laundering or other criminal activity. However, banks have a duty to report suspicious money transfers. Some of the reports also lead to a money laundering investigation.

Hockey team According to the information leak, the Russian owners of the jokers have been under surveillance for years. Vladimir Potaninista and several money laundering reports have been made of his companies.

Potanin, the team’s main sponsor, has been classified as suspicious for tens of billions of euros. The leaked material does not contain information on Jokers’ money transactions.

Potanin did not want to comment on doubts about Yle.

From the material it also turns out that Trafigura, a partner of the state mining company Terrafame, has often been of interest to money laundering researchers. As of 2017, Trafigura owns one third of Terrafame.

In connection with Trafigura, suspicious transfers worth several tens of billions of euros are being investigated. Alarm bells have rang because Trafigura had links to corruption scandals around the world. In addition, it has transferred several hundred million euros to tax haven companies that do not appear to have a real business.

Trafigura did not want to comment on doubts about Yle. The request for comments was also rejected by the Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (Central) and Minister of Labor Tuula Haatainen (sd). Terrafame’s activities are currently the responsibility of the Minister of Labor.