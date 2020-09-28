About 250,000 of the Chinese company’s 2.4 million names have been retrieved. About 800 of the names are Finns.

Chinese The data in the Zhenhua database are at least partly from the United States, says YLE.

According to Yle, the data was originally collected in the database of financial information company Dow Jones.

HS said in the second weekthat Zhenhua, a company affiliated with the Chinese Armed Forces, had maintained a database of 2.4 million names of important foreigners. Some of them were politicians or other social actors, but there were also those close to the actors and, for example, drug offenders.

The information security company Internet 2.0 succeeded in finding out about 250,000 names. Among the tens of thousands of American and British names, there were also about 800 Finnish names.

All According to Yle, the Finnish names of the material, with the exception of one, were also in the database maintained by Dow Jones. In the Chinese database, the names were distributed in the same way as in the Dow Jones.

The Dow Jones database would be intended, for example, for banks that have a duty to identify their customers.

Zhennhuan the database collected was leaked from Chinese sources to a U.S. professor Chris Baldingille, which supplied the Australian Internet 2.0 company.