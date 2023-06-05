Data leaks | Edward Snowden revealed the extensive spying of the United States exactly ten years ago

The leaks led to large-scale revelations of US spying and surveillance.

Today it will be ten years since the information about the extensive spying and data mining by the US National Security Agency NSA became public. The information was leaked by a former employee of the United States’ Central Intelligence Agency, the CIA Edward Snowden.

The leaks led to large-scale revelations of US spying and surveillance. Spying and data collection had been extended to both ordinary US citizens and targets abroad. The United States was possibly spied on even the UN headquarters in New York.

Snowden’s was reported to be a leaker just days after the first information became public. Snowden himself wanted to reveal his identity.

“I’m not going to hide my identity because I haven’t done anything wrong,” Snowden said for the British newspaper Guardian.

Snowden said he became a whistleblower because he felt the NSA’s actions were wrong.

“I don’t want to live in a world where everything I do and say is recorded. It’s not something I agree to support,” Snowden said in another story from The Guardian.

The first ones the revelations were reported in both the American The Washington Post and the British The Guardian.

Both foliage reported on June 6, 2013 that the NSA was collecting the phone data of millions of Verizon phone carrier users every day. Information was collected from everyone, and not, for example, only from those suspected of crimes.

Around the same time as well The Washington Post that The Guardian reported that the NSA is monitoring the central servers of numerous US internet companies. At the same time, the security agency collected a lot of data from these companies, including, for example, e-mails, photos, and audio and video conversations.

Among the monitored companies were, for example, Microsoft, Google and Facebook (later Meta).

Snowden revealed his identity on June 9, just a few days after the data leaks.

Revelations about US espionage continued even after this. The spying had also extended to other countries.

Snowden had already flown to Hong Kong before the first revelations were published. He hid there for several weeks.

Snowden then flew to Russia, where he applied for asylum. He was first granted one for one year in August 2013.

The US was not happy with Russia’s decision to protect Snowden. President of the United States at the time Barack Obama canceled, for example, the meeting planned for the fall of the same year with the President of Russia Vladimir Putin with because of the incident.

Snowden reportedly still lives in Russia. He was granted Russian citizenship in September 2022.