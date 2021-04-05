Monday, April 5, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Data leaks Cyber ​​Security Center: Facebook data leak has not leaked as much information as initially thought, only phone numbers leaked from secret data

by admin
April 5, 2021
in World
0

Facebook the data leak has not leaked as much user data as the initial data suggested, says the information security expert of the Cyber ​​Security Center of the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Juho Jauhiainen To STT.

The published data on all victims of the data leak in 2019 include a name and telephone number. In addition, the part includes, for example, an e-mail address or a birthday.

However, according to Jauhiainen, the phone number is the only leaked information that has been secret. Other information will only be on the list if it has been publicly visible to everyone on your Facebook profile at the time of the hack.

.
#Data #leaks #Cyber #Security #Center #Facebook #data #leak #leaked #information #initially #thought #phone #numbers #leaked #secret #data

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Consulate General announced the absence of Russian women among those detained in Dubai

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.