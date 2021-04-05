Data leaks Cyber ​​Security Center: Facebook data leak has not leaked as much information as initially thought, only phone numbers leaked from secret data

Facebook the data leak has not leaked as much user data as the initial data suggested, says the information security expert of the Cyber ​​Security Center of the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Juho Jauhiainen To STT.

The published data on all victims of the data leak in 2019 include a name and telephone number. In addition, the part includes, for example, an e-mail address or a birthday.

However, according to Jauhiainen, the phone number is the only leaked information that has been secret. Other information will only be on the list if it has been publicly visible to everyone on your Facebook profile at the time of the hack.