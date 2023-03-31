Home page politics

From: Nadia Austel

Documents from the Russian IT company Vulkan provide insight into Putin’s cyber war plans. (Iconic image) © IMAGO/imageBROKER/Jan Tepass

According to media reports, Russian secret services are planning global hacking operations together with a Moscow IT company.

Frankfurt – The “hybrid war“ has been at the latest since the beginning of the Ukraine War topic in Europe. Different Cyber ​​attacks in the past months – also on German politicians – are suspected again and again Russia get. Several media houses have now viewed thousands of internal documents from the Russian IT company NTC Vulkan. And the findings are worrying.

The research includes ZDF “frontal”, der Mirror and the Southgerman newspaper been involved. In the Vulkan documents, possible targets for cyber attacks by Russia could be identified in training documents. For example, the “paralysis of control systems for rail, air and ship transport” and a “disruption of the functions of energy companies and critical infrastructure” are named therein.

Russia Planning Cyber ​​War: What the Vulkan Documents Reveal

ZDF is now reporting on the findings in a report on the program “frontal”. The information is particularly explosive: According to the secret documents, Vulkan cooperates with the Russian secret services FSB, GRU and SWR. “Vulkan is a pillar of the Russian police state,” says a former employee of the Russian IT company, according to a ZDF press release. It develops software that “can be used both against its own people and against other countries,” he reports.

ZDF “frontal” research: How Russia plans cyber attacks. (Screenshot) © ZDF/Screenshot

A software called “Skan-W”, for example, can scan networks for weak points that can be used by cyber attacks. Other programs would enable the Kremlin to block or redirect websites and digital communication channels, for example in conquered areas.

Russia Cyber ​​War: Vulkan Software “Definitely Intended for Offensive Purposes”

According to the research, Western secret services consider the “Vulkan Files” to be authentic. “Companies like Vulkan enable the GRU military intelligence agency to conduct its cyber operations. Programs like ‘Skan-W’ are definitely intended for offensive purposes”, a secret service informed the journalists: The documents are a rare find and would help to understand what the GRU is planning.

Attacks by Russian hackers can also hit Germany, says Konstantin von Notz (Green), the chairman of the Parliamentary Oversight Committee. Notz assumes that “hundreds of such cyber weapons” are currently being developed in Russia. Incidents in recent years have made it clear that there is a real threat to critical infrastructure in Germany from cyberspace.

Cyber ​​war: Russia’s secret services are cooperating with the hacker groups

The special unit 74455 of the Russian military intelligence service GRU, which has become known worldwide as “Sandworm”, is said to have also cooperated with the IT company Vulkan. The documents would prove that, according to the research results. “Sandworm” is held responsible, among other things, for attacks on Ukrainian companies in June 2017. The software got out of control and infected thousands of computers worldwide. The damage was in the hundreds of millions.

According to ZDF, Google said when asked that they had already identified an e-mail address from Vulkan in connection with malware in 2012. It was another Russian hacker group that operates under the name “Cozy Bear”. “Cozy Bear” is also said to be responsible for numerous cyber attacks on authorities and organizations in Europe and the USA.

But there are also allies in both camps in cyberspace: the hacker collective Anonymous, for its part, is targeting Russia. After the hackers attacked the servers of the Central Bank of Russia, the group released sensitive data of 120,000 Russian soldiers. (na/dpa/AFP)