Data leakage | Russia wants to spread horror stories about the state of the Baltic Sea in order to create anti-NATO

Russian presidential Vladimir Putin the administration is trying to use “Saving the Baltic Sea” as an excuse to create anti-NATO sentiment, the leak reveals.

The leaked documents tell about a project called the Baltic Forum, which Russia is trying to harness to spread criticism of NATO and to communicate how the Baltic Sea and the Baltics should be demilitarized.

The project plan states that the only thing through which Russia and Belarus can interact with other countries in the changed world situation is the pollution of the Baltic Sea.

When the discussion connection has been created around the “protection” of the Baltic Sea, according to the documents, it can be diverted to “current political plans” and Russia’s main theme, i.e. opposition to the militarization of the Baltic countries.

The project behind it is the international cooperation department of the Putin administration, which is largely made up of personnel from the Russian security and intelligence services.

The documents are dated January of this year. Information about them has been published by, among others, the Süddeutsche Zeitung, Expressen, Eesti Päevaleht and the Lithuanian Broadcasting Corporation.

According to Expressen, the target of the Russians has been Stockholm University’s Baltic Sea Center, which also includes one former high-ranking Swedish diplomat. Director of the center Tina Elfwing tells the newspaper that neither he nor his colleagues have been approached by the Baltic Forum.

According to Elfwing, mentioning the center separately and directly in the documents is “shocking”.

“It’s unpleasant, but at the same time I see the logic behind it. In general, environmental issues require international cooperation and information exchange in order to solve them. In that sense, it’s a cunning plan.”

Expressen’s mentioned by the former Swedish diplomat, Sven Hirdmandenies to the newspaper that he knew about the forum.

“No, I’ve never heard of the project in question, and they’ve never contacted me.”

For five years, Hirdman sat on the board of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, which operates under the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The director of the institute is mentioned in the documents as one person whose task would have been to organize the Baltic Forum.

The plans also mention possible cooperation with the Helsinki Commission, or Helcom. Helcom has previously announced that all cooperation with Russia has been suspended after Russia attacked Ukraine.

From the documents it is also revealed that Belarus is already practically considered a part of Russia and that Belarus is also wanted in the operations.

Although Belarus does not have a border on the Baltic Sea, two rivers passing through it flow into the sea. These have “significant potential for pollution”.

In February, Russia’s intention was to direct its media operating in Kaliningrad to spread stories about the “explosive growth of problems in the Baltic Sea and catastrophic predictions about the Baltic ecosystem”. According to Expressen, this has also happened.

Russia also intended to establish various initiative groups with influential people. People from Scandinavia, Germany and Russia were supposed to be included. However, according to Expressen, this goal has probably not been realized.

Russia’s second goal is to create a new version of the Council of Baltic Sea States (CBSS), from which Russia and Belarus were separated in March of last year. For this, the Kremlin has cooperated with several Russian universities.

Data leakage is part of the same entity, about which the international network of journalists has already published articles before. Earlier this week, the same media reported on Russia’s “strategic goals” in the Baltic countries.

In February, on the other hand, it was reported about documents according to which Russia plans to take complete control of Belarus by 2030.

Correction 27.4. 8:37 p.m.: The article previously incorrectly stated that Helcom has announced that all cooperation with Russia has been terminated. Helcom has announced that cooperation with Russia has been suspended.