Data leakage | IS: The suspect in the data breach targeting Traficom has been arrested

According to the newspaper, the suspect in the crime is a 20-year-old man with no previous criminal convictions. He was imprisoned at the Helsinki District Court on Tuesday.

The software of the company that uses interfaces between Traficom and the Tax Administration was affected by a data breach earlier this year. The police suspect that the burglar was able to retrieve large amounts of information from Traficom’s vehicle register and the Tax Administration’s positive credit register on false grounds.