Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Data leakage | IS: The suspect in the data breach targeting Traficom has been arrested

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 10, 2024
in World Europe
Data leakage | IS: The suspect in the data breach targeting Traficom has been arrested
According to the newspaper, the suspect in the crime is a 20-year-old man with no previous criminal convictions.

Ilta-Sanom of information by the police have arrested a person who is suspected of a serious data breach targeting Traficom’s data.

He was imprisoned at the Helsinki District Court on Tuesday.

The software of the company that uses interfaces between Traficom and the Tax Administration was affected by a data breach earlier this year. The police suspect that the burglar was able to retrieve large amounts of information from Traficom’s vehicle register and the Tax Administration’s positive credit register on false grounds.

