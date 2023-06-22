FromCatherine Reikowski close

The Russian oligarch Roman Abramowitsch had invested in at least five German start-ups. The Puitn confidante is on the EU sanctions list.

Berlin/Moscow – Despite the EU sanctions because of the Ukraine war, Roman Abramowitsch could still have money in at least three German start-ups. That’s loud tagesschau.de emerged from a data leak at the Cypriot asset management company MeritServus, which the SWR received DDOS secrets from the US transparency organization and has been evaluating them for months.

Cyprus is a popular port of call for Russians in the European Union and, according to its own statements, is resolutely implementing the EU’s sanctions. Cyprus Finance Commissioner Pavlos Ioannou told the public broadcaster CyBC that the assets of the people and entities affected had been frozen. However, excerpts from the German commercial register suggest that Abramovich could still hold shares in at least three German software companies despite sanctions.

Money laundering expert: “Financial market is still a black box”

The wealth company MeritServus stands loud tagesschau.de on the UK sanctions list since April 2023 for working for Abramovich. Bank documents, passport documents and e-mails are said to be among the secret documents from the data leak, and the data leak is said to have a total size of 400,000 documents. “The financial market is still a black box,” says money laundering expert Christoph Trautvetter from the Tax Justice Network tagesschau.de. The investigations into the oligarch’s assets, as well as the sanctions, are therefore often in vain.

An example: If a company is listed on the stock exchange, voting rights only have to be reported above a certain percentage. However, a shareholder may hold several such shares that remain below the limit. Trautvetter: “Minority shares worth millions are sometimes not even required to be reported. It is therefore very likely that Russian oligarchs continue to hold shares in German companies without being recognized. And that wouldn’t even be illegal.”

German start-up is said to have received money from Abramovich’s offshore companies

A billion-dollar German start-up in which Abramowitsch is said to have invested is Auto1, which claims to be Europe’s largest online platform for car dealers. A list of shareholders of the start-up shows that the offshore company Ervington, which Abramovich owns alone, owned shares in 2020. About the same pattern – an offshore company – is the media company Showheroes, which also has the Mirror and the Funk media group supplied with videos, got money. Three smaller start-ups specializing in apps were also beneficiaries, which, like show heroes, did not answer the SWR whether they knew about it.

The venture capitalist Target Global, which was founded around ten years ago in Moscow and, according to the website, now has its headquarters in Berlin, is repeatedly mentioned in connection with Abramovich. It advertises with participations over 100 start-ups in Europe. How high the proportions are, however – see above – cannot be measured. (dpa/kat)