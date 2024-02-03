Dhe player launches games like Beat Saber or a boxing workout on the FitXR app, and before he knows it, he's smashing approaching blocks or dodging surfboards flying at him. The training has begun – albeit very playfully and almost imperceptibly. In the most successful fitness game for smart glasses, “Beat Saber,” the player holds lightsabers with which he can cut up or avoid objects flying towards him.

Unlike in conventional video games, he doesn't control a character. Instead, he stands upright in the room with data glasses on his head and has to use his entire body. The “FitXR” app, on the other hand, offers somewhat more down-to-earth sports games that are intended to be enhanced with virtual environments, music and instructions directly in the field of vision: everything from boxing training to Zumba is included.