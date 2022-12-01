Home page politics

Of: Marcus Gable

Split

Unpleasant survey results: Does Vladimir Putin really care how Russian citizens feel about the war in Ukraine? © IMAGO / SNA



Vladimir Putin could be sure of the support of the population for his war plans in Ukraine. But it is clearly crumbling. Only: does the Kremlin boss care at all?

Munich – The end of the Ukraine war still seems far away just before the start of winter. But more and more people are longing for it. Apparently also in Russia – which Vladimir Putin should not like at all. The Latvia-based Russian news portal Meduza reports on a poll commissioned by the Kremlin, in which 55 percent of those involved spoke out in favor of peace talks with Ukraine.

Accordingly, only 25 percent are in favor of continuing the hostilities. The interrogation conducted by the federal security service FSB was actually only intended for internal use in the Kremlin. In a comparable survey in July, only 30 percent would have voted for peace.

Ukraine war: Already in a Russian poll in October, more than half for peace talks

Since then, however, the Russian troops have suffered many setbacks and had to give up significant parts of the areas in Ukraine that they had conquered at the beginning of the invasion. The sudden partial mobilization after almost half a year of war must have opened the eyes of many Russians.

Meduza also reports on a survey conducted by the Levada Center, the only independent polling institute in Russia. As early as October, 57 percent of the participants were “for” or “rather for” peace talks, only 27 percent “for” or “rather for” sticking with the war.

Danger to internal security? Together, four police officers drag a young demonstrator through Moscow. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS



Putin and the Ukraine war: Russians are probably afraid of their own involvement

However, with the increasing aversion of the Russians to the war, a distinction must obviously be made. According to Levada leader Denis Volkov, the citizens are reluctant to have to take part in the so-called special military operation themselves. On the other hand, support for the hostilities against the neighboring country is still high.

For a long time, the Russians viewed the invasion as a state decision that did not affect them directly. Rather, they assumed that they would be able to live better in the future without really having to contribute to it themselves. But now the tide has turned because Putin has to send more and more men to the front to prevent collapse on the battlefield.

But most Russians would still let the authorities decide on peace negotiations. Presumably also because many are not used to expressing their opinions to the state apparatus in a sustained manner.

Russia and the Ukraine war: “Protest potential is already very high”

Nevertheless, this development can still become a problem for Putin and his confidants. Therefore, the authorities are said to be planning to limit the number of public opinion polls on the war. this wants Meduza learned from two sources close to the Presidential Administration.

The sociologist Grigory Yudin is also quoted, who speaks of an “apathetic” dissatisfaction with the war sale. Nevertheless, he sees the danger of public protests, as there were in the days of partial mobilization: “The potential for protests in Russia is already very high. If opportunities arise, there will be protests. It’s possible that it won’t be long now.”

As Meduza However, according to sources close to the Kremlin, the authorities do not expect mass protests due to the war to take place in the near future. However, they are also of the opinion that the atmosphere should not be further heated up. State media and those close to the Kremlin were urged to focus on positive aspects in their reporting.

Video: These three signs show that Putin is losing control

Putin’s plans in Ukraine: Kremlin boss could prepare new mobilization in winter

So the citizens should be kept happy and not interfere in Putin’s plans. In any case, the political analyst Vladimir Gelman does not believe that poll results will have any influence on a possible end to the hostilities. Peace talks would depend solely on the course of the war, although he also felt that Moscow was “not prepared to make any concessions” to Ukraine.

This also confirms Meduza. According to this, Putin is only trying to gain time to prepare a new offensive by hinting at negotiations. According to a source close to the Kremlin, the Russian president has by no means given up on his plans. In addition, further mobilization in winter is an option. Apparently there is no trace of a possible peace. Putin doesn’t appear to be going astray – no matter what the cost to the two countries directly involved. (mg)