The corona vaccination is voluntary, according to Spain’s health minister. But he wants to create a register for everyone who refuses to go to the vaccination appointment.

MADRID taz | Spain’s Minister of Health Salvador Illa wants to create a register for all people who are “offered the corona vaccination and who they simply refuse”. “The vaccination is voluntary,” said Illa nonetheless. “What we ask is that whoever is called in, goes there,” he added in a TV interview. According to surveys, 28 percent of Spaniards currently reject the vaccination. A month ago it was 48 percent.

Although the refusal to vaccinate is recorded, “it is not a document that will be made public,” asserts the socialist politician. Data protection is guaranteed, but the data is made available to “European partners”, the minister explains. What the basis for this is remains unclear. At the request of the taz, the press office informed the Spanish government that it was only a matter of “a national vaccination register” that was “neither published nor shared”. Only those who “follow the call to the vaccination center and then refuse to be vaccinated” are recorded.

There are also no further explanations from the regions that are responsible for the health system. Only the chief epidemiologist of the Ministry of Health of the regional government of the Canary Islands, Amós García Rojas, has so far commented on the subject: Thanks to the envisaged register, the objectors “could not later blame the health system for not having had access to this medicine”, explains he.

In Spain, the vaccination campaign began last Sunday with a solemn first vaccination of a 96-year-old woman in a retirement home in the Guadalajara province, not far from Madrid. In the next three months, the government expects a total of around 4.6 million additional vaccine doses. This will allow 2.3 million of Spain’s 47 million citizens to be vaccinated. In addition to the vaccination currently used by Pfizer, Spain has pre-ordered six other products. The vaccine will be distributed to the regions according to the proportion of the population as soon as it arrives.

The alarm condition should expire on May 9th

The public health centers in neighborhoods and communities will call citizens when the time comes. According to Illa, the vaccination schedule is strictly adhered to. This determines who is in turn in which phase. First, as in other countries, residents of old people’s homes, people in need of care, as well as nursing and hospital staff are vaccinated. Illa assumes that the Spaniards will be largely immunized by the end of summer 2021.

The state of alarm, which has enabled freedom of movement to be restricted and parts of the economy to be closed since the end of October, is due to expire on May 9 as planned. Then Spain and Europe will be “in a phase of very relevant immunization that will allow you to do many things that are not possible now,” explains Illa.

Spain is one of the countries in Europe most affected by the coronavirus. At the weekend, the number of people who have died of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic exceeded 50,000. A total of 1.88 million infections were found. There is no end in sight. The number of new infections is still high with 107 cases detected per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. In Spain, travel outside of the respective home region is largely prohibited during the festive season. There is a night curfew. Meanwhile, the first cases of the new corona strain from Great Britain have been detected in the capital Madrid and in Andalusia in southern Spain.