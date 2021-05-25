An additional report prepared by experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) after their visit to China in January to investigate the origins of the coronavirus could be the basis for a new study on the origin of the pandemic, as reported by CNN on this Mars based on information provided by a source close to the scientific team.

According to this source cited by the US media, within this almost 200-page annex there is data that until now has been overlooked, and that could offer evidence for those who ask for progress with a new investigation that take a more serious look at the version that China has given about the topic.

Recall that in its report presented last March, the WHO concluded that the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 had originated in an exotic animal market in Wuhan, the Chinese city in which the first cases were officially registered.

The additional report in question contains information on a number of issues: details of how China destroyed COVID samples in humans, a flu outbreak that occurred simultaneously with the appearance of the first cases in December 2019, and the disclosure of that the first patients had had contact with a total of 28 exotic animal markets prior to becoming infected.

Always according to this source, the intention of the organism going forward would be to face investigations with smaller study groups on particular topics, unlike the centralized process that it carried out for the first investigation last January.

High early mortality

One of the themes revealed in the report is the high death rate that was recorded in Wuhan in January 2020.

“The high mortality figures that were seen in the third week of January in Wuhan, and a little later in Hubei, can be traced back to those infections that occurred around the second half of December“The source told CNN.” That shows a substantial undetected circulation in December in Wuhan, and then in Hubei, “he added.

According to the source, this would indicate that the first cases had most likely started in November in the city, and from there the virus began to spread slowly.

An issue also coming under the microscope is China’s decision to destroy the samples taken from these first COVID-19 patients. According to the report, they were destroyed due to the country’s privacy laws, but authorities also explained that keeping hundreds of samples alive was not possible in a moment when the health system began to saturate by the outbreak.

The report informs that the sanitary overflow was real: in December, health centers registered a 40% increase in hospital visits due to fever cases, compared to the previous year.

To this we must add a fact that was revealed at the end of 2020: around that same time, there was a flu outbreak in the region, whose origin and causes remain unclear.

The appearance of these flu cases made it difficult to identify COVID cases, although it is not yet clear what the impact of this was on the overall evolution of the pandemic.

Patient zero?

The additional report provides information on the person believed to be the first patient to be identified as infected with coronavirus that causes COVID.

According to this source, it would be a man who worked as an accountant for his family business, about which there was no evidence that he had contact with wild animals or farms, nor that he had recently traveled.

This man had used public transport in Wuhan, and had a relative who worked in the health sector. But most importantly, according to this research, had not had contact with the Huanan seafood market, which has been syndicated as the epicenter of the outbreak, nor with any other wildlife market.

In fact, the report states that only a third of the first patients had passed through the Huanan market, and that approximately 25% of the initial cases had circulated through a total of 27 other wildlife markets.

The report adds that all these new details regarding the scarce contact of these first patients with the seafood market made it difficult to identify him as the place where it all began, but still could not be ruled out.