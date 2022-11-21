Amazon Web Services (AWS), the world’s most adopted cloud offering, has just launched its infrastructure region in Spain, made up of different data centers located in towns in Aragon and Huesca. This new AWS Europe Region will allow Spanish AWS customers to run workloads and store data in Spain with full control, high level of security, full regulatory compliance, and very low latency.

With the opening of the three availability zones –as AWS calls each of the sets of data centers that make up a region–, the company completes the construction of this technological infrastructure. It is the twenty-ninth of all that it has in the world, the eighth in Europe after Dublin, Frankfurt, London, Paris, Stockholm, Milan and Zurich. Miguel Álava, general director of AWS Iberia, explains that the new infrastructure region, “built from scratch in Spain”, will involve “a total investment of 2,500 million euros over a period of ten years”. In addition, “it supports 1,300 new full-time jobs” and it is estimated that its impact on the Spanish Gross National Product will reach “1,800 million euros”.

Three locations, full guarantees

Álava explains that the decision to create three availability zones in the same geographical area is a guarantee of continuity and greater tolerance to faults, for example, “in the event of problems such as power outages, lightning, floods or earthquakes”. Each of these Availability Zones, made up of one or more data centers, “has independent power, cooling, and security and is connected to the rest through redundant, ultra-low latency networks.”

The manager adds that Aragón has been chosen as the headquarters for the centers based on a series of technical criteria, beginning with its geographical location: “One of the things we take into account when choosing our locations is the area that we can cover, offering customers a very low latency. From Aragon, the coverage is optimal for practically all the cities of the country and low latency access can be provided to customers in Portugal, the south of France and other areas of Europe”. The specific locations have been selected based on factors such as “access to fast networks, technical talent or renewable energy sources”.

For Javier Lambán, President of the Government of Aragon, the arrival of AWS in the Community has been “enormously positive”. Lambán especially appreciates that the company “has chosen Aragon to make one of the largest investments in information technology in the history of our country and build here the largest hub cloud technology in southern Europe.

In his opinion, “AWS has understood the potential of Aragon from various points of view: because of its strategic location and infrastructure for data logistics, because of its power generation capacity (especially renewable energy) or because of its talent.” This firm commitment “has turned Aragon into the capital clouds of southern Europe”, the place “from which the digitization of the whole of Spain and many other parts of the world will be promoted”. In short, according to the regional president, “the ideal place to invest in the future.”

A very notable economic impact

Lambán also points out that, apart from direct investment, “1,800 million euros in GDP will be generated in the coming years, of which around 500 will impact Aragon”. Apart from this, the area is already “also benefiting from the innovation and employment that the arrival of AWS is generating around it.” Even before operations began, as soon as the imminent creation of the centers was announced, “thanks to the tractor effect of AWS, many technology companies began to choose (and will continue to choose) Aragon as the ideal place to settle, grow and create more employment.

The new AWS infrastructure region is emerging as a decisive boost in the digitization process of the Spanish economy. Currently, AWS offers more than 200 complete services related to areas such as computing, storage and databases, networks, analytics, robotics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, cybersecurity or mobile telephony. More than 75% of the companies listed on the Spanish stock index (IBEX 35) use AWS services to innovate faster and increase their agility, as is the case of BBVA, Repsol or Meliá Hotels.

In the words of Miguel Álava, “the cloud is already driving innovation in companies, educational institutions, public administrations and state agencies throughout Spain, and the establishment of the new AWS region will help accelerate this transformation.” For Álava, it is particularly important that “customers who develop applications in compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) of the European Union will now be able to access another region of secure infrastructure, which complies with the highest security standards, regulatory adequacy and data protection”.

In other words, it is about promoting the full digitization of business models within a guarantee framework and, moreover, committed to sustainability. AWS sources highlight that Amazon is on track to use 100% renewable energy for all its operations by 2025. To support this commitment, they have announced the start-up of 16 renewable energy projects in Spain. When fully operational, they will generate a volume of renewable energy sufficient to supply 850,000 Spanish homes annually.