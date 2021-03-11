VThe French cloud provider OVHcloud has set up four data centers in Strasbourg on the banks of the Rhine. They house no less than 100,000 servers for a wide variety of companies, authorities and other institutions. On the night of Wednesday, shortly after midnight, a large part of the data centers went up in flames for reasons that are still unexplained.

One of the data centers was completely destroyed, another about halfway, the other two had to be shut down for security reasons. Various photos on social media showed how high flames and a lot of smoke rose from the facility on the Rhine during the night. It wasn’t until early in the morning that the more than one hundred firefighters deployed had the fire under control. People were not harmed.

However, the accident is a disaster for the French company, which, with its 30 data centers worldwide, sees itself as the largest cloud provider in Europe and one of the most important players in the world. At the beginning of the week, OVHcloud announced plans for an IPO in which the company should be valued at more than one billion euros. These plans are likely to be postponed now. The founder and CEO, Octave Klaba, immediately went to the scene of the accident and shared the latest findings on Twitter.

Not all customers have safety nets

In addition to the completely destroyed data center, the other three centers could not be restarted on Wednesday. OVHcloud called on its customers to set up contingency plans for their own data and websites. Various services are diverted to other data centers.

But apparently not all customers have such security nets with copies of the data for cost reasons. OVHcloud makes various offers, the prices of which increase with the level of security. The French bailiffs firm Leroi & Associés reported on Wednesday that they had lost their emails. The computer game provider Facepunch reported the loss of a lot of data for its most important game, Rust; all servers in the European Union were “completely lost”, it said. Because OVHcloud is the absolute market leader in hosting websites in France, numerous websites were also down on Wednesday at least temporarily – from the government website data.gouv.fr, which also prepares important information about the coronavirus crisis, to the websites of many municipalities and online Offer from the Center Pompidou or the insurer Maif.

The completely destroyed data center in Strasbourg has five floors and is 500 square meters in size. It was inaugurated in 2012 and has space for 12,000 servers. That is where the fire started. This data center also houses the strategically important OVH offer “Hosted Private Cloud”, which is aimed primarily at large corporate customers.

OVH does most of the website accommodation for the French market from its headquarters in Roubaix in northern France, as a spokeswoman reported. But many applications are controlled from Strasbourg. To what extent data was irrevocably lost, OVH could not say on Wednesday, but experts believe that there will be considerable damage. The OVH spokeswoman promised complete transparency in the clarification and assessment of the damage.

In the afternoon, company boss Klaba announced via Twitter that two of the data centers affected should start again on Monday, March 15, and the third on the following Friday. Customers could save their data on other OVH servers free of charge. In addition, the company wants to provide 10,000 new servers in the next three to four weeks.

OVH was founded in Roubaix in 1999 and is considered a French success story. More than 2,200 employees ensure a turnover that amounted to around 600 million euros in 2019 and is likely to be significantly higher today. The company reports on 1.5 million customers on its website. The Klaba family is the majority owner; in addition to Octave Klaba, other family members work in leading positions. OVH is also involved in the European cloud initiative Gaia-X. Last November, the company also announced a cooperation with Google.