Under the virtual modality that almost all companies have already embraced in a pandemic, AMD presented its Epyc processors of the generation Zen 3 dedicated to data centers and heavy workloads.

Epyc processors are not intended for desktop computers but for what is known as Business workstations and they usually work with large volumes of data.

To understand it: if a user has all their information in the “cloud”(Google Drive, iCloud, Dropbox), all of that is physically stored somewhere. That “somewhere” is a data center with huge computers that, indeed, operates with this type of processors.

“AMD Epyc 7003 Series Sets New Standard for x86 Server Processors [es decir, 64 bits] in the market, as it offers high performance to handle large volumes of data and critical workloads, as well as advanced security features “, explained from AMD.

AMD Epyc on Zen 3 architecture. Photo AMD

“We are very excited to bring the fastest server CPU in the world to the region. These processors help HPC, cloud and enterprise customers to do more and in less time, allowing them to solve today’s most complex IT challenges, ”explained Juan Moscoso, Datacenter Regional Leader for AMD, at the presentation.

3rd Generation AMD EPYC ™ Processors have up to 64 cores and, based on the “Zen 3” architecture, offer higher performance with up to 19% more instructions per clock compared to the previous generation.

In addition, “they accelerate the time to obtain results that facilitate the assessment of metrics with more data, which allows more agile responses for timely decision-making,” they explained.

Some of the companies that work with AMD Epyc. Photo AMD

Security, focus of this generation Given the impressive number of cyberattacks and cases of online scams that skyrocketed with the coronavirus, cybersecurity captured the IT agenda in 2020-2021.

“AMD EPYCTM 7003 Processors have embedded hardware-level protection and proprietary AMD technologies that ensure the integrity of systems, data and people in the face of a growing universe of threats, meeting the demands and priorities that today’s business digitization implies ”, they explained in the presentation.

“Organizations that embark on their digital transformation journey or advance in the implementation of specialized technologies will find in the new generation of AMD EPYC a key ally to make that leap, where performance and time to generate value are essential to support the new work environment from anywhere, “explained Moscoso.

Technical specifications and prices (expressed in USD)

From 24 to 64 cores. AMD Epyc

The official presentation of Lisa Su, CEO of AMD