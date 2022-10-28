Data is everything, and data centers are humanity’s new shared brains. But technologies change quickly, the cloud is increasingly important, and speed and respect for the environment are even more important. Not everyone knows that effective management of shared data for a company, an organization, a small, medium or large company, can now make the difference between failure and success in the market, or even in sport. The right data, at the right time, in the right hands: in terms of competitiveness, it is one of the elements that can make the difference. “The hybrid cloud is the most used architecture right now,” explains Giovanna Sangiorgi, Senior Vice President and General Manager EMEA & LATAM of NetApp, a company that develops customized cloud and data storage solutions for all types of businesses, from startups. at the enterprise level, and to companies in every sector, from automotive to entertainment. “It gives the customer the opportunity to choose the best architecture for their needs and take advantage of the close relationship we have with cloud providers. In the last four or five years, business strategies have been based directly on technology, and the data becomes substantial in order to be successful. This is why it is necessary to take care not only of the customer data centers, but also of the use of data to obtain a competitive advantage “.

Giovanna Sangiorgi, NetApp Senior Vice President and General Manager EMEA & LATAM

“NetApp is a software company that puts data at the center of its solutions it proposes, and is a major player in the cloud in a disruptive way. It started thirty years ago, it arrived in Italy twenty-five years ago, and now it is among the most large companies in the world operating in the cloud. The advantage of the company was that it immediately saw an opportunity in the cloud, compared to other vendors who understood the potential of the data storage platform but first interpreted it as a threat “, explains Sangiorgi. NetApp customers include AstraZeneca, DreamWorks, but also Aston Martin, Ducati, Porsche. NetApp’s data management helps promote alignment of technology and business goals for all of these companies. “These are very different businesses, but what all customers are looking for in the end is the same, and it is linked to the centrality of data in relation to their strategy,” says Sangiorgi. “These are very complex realities, for example for DreamWorks in the making of films on which many artists work who have to exchange data, or Astrazeneca which, as we can imagine, must share a lot of information with its scientists. DreamWorks in particular was in the midst of processing the Bad Boys movies during the pandemic and the lockdown, and that’s when the company decided to move more decisively to the cloud. They were able to bring the NetApp structure they had previously to the Net thanks to our partner providers, and the process was very fast and simple even if we are talking about a huge amount of data. 25% of the film was made with cloud technologies and the times were respected “.

Cloud, hybrid cloud, data center, data fabric: how ready are we in Italy? “Surely there are companies of excellence from the point of view of innovation also in Italy, but if we compare our country with others such as England or the United States we are slightly behind, also and above all due to the fact that the customer wants generally have the data at home. The international data centers were not thought of with Italy among the priorities, but the lockdown certainly accelerated the innovation processes “. A large Italian company like Ducati, for example, finds the difference between victory and defeat in the race in the use of data. “In their strategy there is a use of data to recover efficiency and speed in the race, even if the realities are quite different. In the race, a series of sensors collect data on both the vehicle and the driver. At the end of the race, the data is analyzed and studied to improve the next race, and that can make a real difference. In the case of Aston Martin then the data is collected in real time and analyzed at lightning speed to make an impact in the race while it is still underway. “

The issue of sustainability, in all this, must take into account how much the dissemination of digital data available to all ends up polluting. The process of adapting to the rhythms of the planet must therefore also pass through the education of those who consume. “The technology is far from being fully sustainable. It is currently estimated that between one and two percent of global energy is used to power data centers, and 10 percent of the energy within them is simply used to store data. If we think about how much data is loaded to be available to everyone, we quickly realize what we are talking about “, explains the Senior VP. “NetApp’s approach to sustainability is very pragmatic, which is why we don’t make categorical and generic commitments on a specific date when we will be fully sustainable. In this way we may appear less appealing than other companies that operate. in the technology sector, but we also distance ourselves from façade ecology. For this we have an improvement program for the sustainability of our production, and it is important for us to allow the customer at any time to know what are the emissions from data that produces. The tools we provide them allow companies to have less impact on the ecosystem. It is estimated that almost two-thirds of an organization’s or company’s data is unused. Thanks to our systems, a customer can know if there are they are obsolete elements and data to be eliminated, which otherwise would be polluting waste “.