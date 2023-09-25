Data breaches | Were the victims of the Vastaamo suspect’s new crimes Finnish? Data Protection Commissioner: In 2018, no massive series of data breaches was detected

The data breachers of the front desk are also suspected of 14,151 new data breaches. In 2018, the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner did not detect such a massive series of data breaches.

Last on Friday it was revealed that the psychotherapy center Vastaamo was suspected of a data breach Aleksanteri Kivimäki 14,151 new data breaches are now also suspected. The disclosed data breaches were carried out at the same time as Vastaamo’s data breach.

The data protection commissioner’s office has not detected such a massive series of data breaches in 2018, says the data protection commissioner Anu Talus.

According to the office’s current assessment, with regard to the new data breach, Finns’ information has either not been compromised or the registrars did not notice a deviation in the processing of personal data.

Every year thousands of cases come to the office of the data protection commissioner. This year, there have been a total of approximately 9,200 cases, of which approximately 4,700 are information security breach notifications. Their number has grown every year.

“Many things explain the growth. One impressive thing is at least that the awareness of the data controllers about the reporting obligation has improved. In general, awareness of the data protection regulation that entered into force five years ago has improved,” says the deputy data protection commissioner Annina Hautala.

Talus points out that it can be concluded from the numbers that the number of cases brought to the attention of the Data Protection Commissioner only scratches the surface of all data security breaches.

“This case gives an overall picture of the phenomenon.”

Talus points out that there is still no information about the victims of Kivimäki. According to the prosecutor, the victims can be from Finland or abroad and they can be private people, companies and organizations.

“One open question is whether the burglaries have primarily focused on the processing of personal data,” says Talus.

Counter data breach is extraordinary in scale, as there are more than 33,000 victims in total.

Regarding the Vastaamo case, Kivimäki was imprisoned in February on suspicion of aggravated data breach, aggravated dissemination of information infringing private life and aggravated attempted extortion.

Last Friday, Kivimäki was also arrested on suspicion of new crimes.

Kivimäki has denied having committed any crimes. Aleksanteri Kivimäki was known earlier Julius as Kivimäki.