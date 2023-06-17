Data breaches | The personal information of more than four million people was stolen in Louisiana, USA

However, the hacker group says they have deleted all the information they stole from the authorities.

Stateside In the state of Louisiana, all the personal information of an estimated 4.6 million people has been leaked to hackers. A British newspaper tells about it The Guardian referring to the state governor of John Bel Edwards to the bulletin.

The data breach is believed to have leaked the vehicle information and personal information of all people with state driver’s licenses, such as names, addresses, social security numbers and height and eye color.

A group of hackers Lace Tempest has taken responsibility for the data breach. Its hackers are believed to speak Russian and to be from either Russia or other CIS countries.

In June, the group also stole personal data from, among others, the airline British Airways and the British broadcasting company BBC. The hacker group blackmailed these parties into paying a ransom under the threat of publishing the information.

However, regarding the Louisiana leak, the group announced that it will not misuse the information it received from the authorities and has already removed it.

The data breach used the Moveit software, which is used to transfer large files.

Edwards said there is no indication so far that Louisiana residents’ information has been sold or published, but urged state residents to still protect their identities.